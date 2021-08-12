Five months later, the state is still struggling to fix a glitch with new unemployment claims

By March, the number of new filings for benefits had been cut in half, compared to two months earlier, the reports showed.

The number of people filing for benefits due to job loss continued to decline, according to data contained in the agency’s weekly press releases.

Last winter, the state agency in charge of unemployment benefits presented an encouraging picture of a steadily improving local economy.

But, then, in the third week of March, the number of people seeking benefits boomeranged back to near its highest levels, according to the data generated by the agency’s computer systems.

What went wrong? No, it wasn’t a stark reversal in the state economy. It was a glitch in its computer systems, one that caused it to report an erroneously high number of cases, the Department of Unemployment Assistance said.

Five months later, the DUA is still struggling to correct it — and to explain it.

Beginning in early April, the DUA began using “estimates” based on “historical” data for one key category of new claims when reporting weekly figures. The estimates the DUA used were as much as 85 percent lower than the numbers actually generated by the DUA computers for claims made by people who live out of state, but work in Massachusetts.

Every week since, the weekly claims report included the disclaimer, “Please note that due to a system processing error” the reported numbers “are estimated values” and “the corrected values will be provided when they become available.” The weekly report on Thursday included the same proviso.

The state declined to offer a detailed explanation until the Globe filed two public records requests. The result was nearly 100 pages of e-mails that show weeks of back and forth among state officials.

Few would seriously doubt that the state economy has improved significantly since last winter, when the vaccine for COVID was still a hope rather than a reality. In that regard, the DUA estimates of claims for jobless benefits appear to be basically correct. Yet, by its own admission, they are estimates.

Finding out what exactly is going on at the DUA has been difficult. Pressed for an explanation of the glitch in May, a DUA spokesman called it “a technical issue,” without further description. He said the issue was causing no delay in the payment of benefits to claimants.’

Six weeks later, after the Globe filed a public records request for information on the glitch, the DUA said the problem had to do with one category of claims: those made by residents of other states, such as New Hampshire and Rhode Island, who were laid off from jobs in Massachusetts (known as interstate claims).

The DUA also said the basis for questioning those numbers was that they were “well outside the range of expected historical values for interstate claims volume.”

The problem would be fixed, the DUA said, by a “technology upgrade” that was “in progress” and “expected to be completed in August.” As of this week it had not been fixed.

After the Globe filed its second public records request, the DUA disclosed the number of weekly interstate claims generated by its computer, compared to the estimates used in its reports.

For example, for the last week in March, the number of new interstate claims generated by the DUA computer was 16,862. But the estimate used in the report was 2,867, a reduction of more than 80 percent.

The reason for the glitch, the DUA said, had to do with a “source code” that needed to be revised.

But the cause of the glitch was apparently not well understood, or at least not easily articulated, within DUA, according to internal e-mails released by the DUA.

One flurry of internal e-mails came after the Globe published a story in late May about the the agency’s reliance on estimated numbers.

“Estimated values? Corrected values? A system processing error? What does that mean? How accurate (or inaccurate) are the numbers being released” the Globe story asked.

The story apparently caught the attention of Baker Administration officials, including Rosalin Acosta, secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, which oversees the DUA, the e-mails show.

“Help me understand the issue and how sure we are that estimates we have been publishing are not going to change dramatically,” Acosta wrote in an e-mail to a half dozen subordinates after the Globe story.

One of them answered that DUA personnel “feel confident that the published numbers won’t change dramatically,” based on an analysis of historical data comparing interstate and intrastate claims. (Intrastate claims, filed by Massachusetts residents, have never been in doubt.)

“That’s good to know but what is the fundamental reason we can’t get” accurate data, Acosta asked in a follow-up e-mail.

“The problem is that certain data is being fed” into DUA computers “that is incorrect, and therefore throwing off the report,” Richard Jeffers, DUA director, replied to Acosta, without further detail.

