NYT to put some newsletters behind paywall

The New York Times is putting 18 newsletters behind a paywall, going toe to toe with rival offerings from Twitter, Facebook, and Substack in an effort to boost subscribers. The subscriber-only e-mails will be a mix of new and existing newsletters written by Times journalists and contributors in its news and opinion sections. They’ll focus on a range of topics, including politics, technology, religion, economics, health and lifestyle. The Times already produces about 50 newsletters that reach about 15 million people each week. Company executives say email, a relatively primitive method of digital distribution, has proved to be especially effective at attracting and retaining paying customers. The company leads the newspaper industry, with more than 8 million total subscriptions but growth has begun to slow aftera record 2020 driven by a chaotic news cycle. The newsletter initiative lets the company leverage its staff and contributorsin ways that potentially boost customers and revenue. Current Times newsletters that will become subscriber only in the coming weeks include “Parenting,” “Smarter Living,” which will focus on back-to-work issues, “Watching,” which recommends shows and movies on streaming services, and “On Soccer with Rory Smith.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook’s ownership of Giphy will hurt competition for animated images, UK regulators said Thursday, meaning the social network could ultimately be forced to unwind the deal if the provisional findings are confirmed. The Competition and Markets Authority said its investigation found the acquisition would hurt competition among social media platforms because there’s only one other big provider of GIFs, Google’s Tenor. Giphy’s library of short looping videos, or GIFs, are a popular tool for Internet users sending messages or posting on social media. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Reddit’s new funding will put its value at $10 billion

Reddit is raising a new round of funding that will value the social media business at $10 billion, the company said. It represents a significant increase from six months ago. The new financing will bring in as much as $700 million in a round led by Fidelity Management, Reddit said in a statement. The company’s valuation was $6 billion in February. If the deal were completed in full, it would bring Reddit’s total fund-raising haul for the year to nearly $1 billion. The website, which hosts message boards on a wide variety of interests and lets users vote on the posts they like, saw a surge of interest this year after a forum on the site, WallStreetBets, jolted the stock market. The trading frenzy whipsawed the prices of GameStop, AMC, and silver. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Shell reaches settlement in 50-year-old pipeline rupture in Nigeria

Shell’s Nigerian unit agreed to pay a local community $111 million to resolve a long-running dispute over an oil spill that occurred more than half a century ago. The Anglo-Dutch energy giant will pay the Ejama-Ebubu people 45.7 billion naira ($111 million) in compensation to end a legal case that began in 1991, the community’s lawyer, Lucius Nwosu, said by phone. The origin of the Ejama-Ebubu community’s grievance against Shell dates back to a rupture in one of the company’s oil pipelines in 1970. Shell said it maintains that the environmental damage was caused by ‘’third parties” during a civil war that was raging at the time. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

India to permit Boeing 737 Max jets to resume flights

India is set to allow Boeing’s 737 Max jets to resume flights in the country within days, according to a person familiar with the matter, clearing one of the last remaining hurdles for the US planemaker as it seeks to get the model flying again worldwide. The South Asian nation has been satisfied with the plane’s performance since it was un-grounded in the United States, Europe, and a number of other nations, and Boeing has met India’s own requirements, which included setting up a Max simulator there, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. It would leave China as the last major hurdle for Boeing, given almost all other major aviation markets have allowed the jet to fly again following extensive fixes. Boeing conducted a test flight for regulators in China on Wednesday, the first sign of a potential thawing. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Inflation at wholesale level was up in July

Inflation at the wholesale level jumped a higher-than-expected 1 percecnt in July, matching the rise from the previous month, and dimming hopes that the upward trajectory of prices would begin to slow. Prices at the wholesale level over the past 12 months are up a record 7.8 percent, the largest increase in that span of time in a series going back to 2010. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates creep up

After falling four of the past five weeks, mortgage rates reversed course and moved higher. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 2.87 percent. It was 2.77 percent a week ago and 2.96 percent a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate average rose to 2.15 percent. It was 2.1 percent a week ago and 2.46 percent a year ago. — WASHINGTON POST

REAL ESTATE

Home prices rose the most ever in the second quarter

US home prices rose the most on record in the second quarter as buyers battled for a scarcity of listings. The median price of an existing single-family home jumped 23 percent from a year earlier to an all-time high of $357,900, the National Association of Realtors said in a report Thursday. About 94 percent of 183 metropolitan areas measured had double-digit gains, up from 89 percent in the first quarter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Alibaba creates sexual harassment hotline after rape allegation

Alibaba will set up a hotline and create a team dedicated to investigating sexual harassment complaints, after an employee accused her manager of rape and ignited a debate about misogyny across China’s tech industry. The e-commerce giant launched an investigation when an Alibaba employee accused her manager of sexually assaulting her after a night of heavy drinking while on a business trip in July. That inquiry has almost concluded and its results will soon be announced, the company said on its official blog Thursday. Alibaba has meanwhile established a committee to police its workplace environment, comprised of senior female executives including chief financial officer Maggie Wu and chief people officer Judy Tong, who was publicly censured Monday for the company’s mishandling of the incident. The employee’s allegations, which went viral on China’s tightly controlled Internet, have reverberated across the upper echelons of Alibaba and in C-suites across much of the country. The accused Alibaba manager has been fired, two senior executives at the e-commerce giant have resigned, and chief executive Daniel Zhang has issued a remarkable mea culpa, calling the company’s handling of the incident a ‘’humiliation.’’ — BLOOMBERG NEWS