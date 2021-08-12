Online education company raises $650 million to advance university partnerships

Emeritus, an education technology company with offices in Boston, said Thursday it raised $650 million in new funding, as online learning sees a boom in activity during the pandemic.
The deal, led by investors Accel and Soft Bank Vision Fund 2, values the company at $3.2 billion, a roughly four-fold increase since its last funding round in August of last year, the company said.
Emeritus, which has similarities to the Silicon Valley firm Coursera, partners with universities including MIT and Harvard to offer online courses and certificate programs to students across the world. Its US headquarters are in Boston, and its global presence is anchored in Singapore.
The injection of money will help finance Emeritus’s recent $200 million acquisition of iD Tech, an online science and technology platform for young students, the company said. It also will allow Emeritus to rapidly advance its course offerings and university partnerships, as it becomes a leader in a growing field in higher education.
“The unbundling of higher education and continued learning has only just started,” said Anand Daniel, a partner at Accel, a venture capital firm located in Silicon Valley. “[Emeritus’s] products are helping bring the best quality education to students around the world at affordable prices.”
Founded in 2015, the company employs roughly 1,400 people, and maintains offices across the world, including in Boston, Singapore, China, and India. Over 250,000 people across 80 countries have signed up for one of the company’s degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs.
Other investors in the company include the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a philanthropic corporation founded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.
