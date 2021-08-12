Online education company raises $650 million to advance university partnerships

Emeritus, an education technology company with offices in Boston, said Thursday it raised $650 million in new funding, as online learning sees a boom in activity during the pandemic.

The deal, led by investors Accel and Soft Bank Vision Fund 2, values the company at $3.2 billion, a roughly four-fold increase since its last funding round in August of last year, the company said.

Emeritus, which has similarities to the Silicon Valley firm Coursera, partners with universities including MIT and Harvard to offer online courses and certificate programs to students across the world. Its US headquarters are in Boston, and its global presence is anchored in Singapore.