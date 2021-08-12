Dine Out Boston kicks off with more than 100 restaurants

Try Bacco in the North End one night, Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse in the Back Bay, or Sumiao Hunan Kitchen in Cambridge on another. There are plenty of suburban choices, too. Take-out options are also available.

Dine Out Boston kicked off this week and is underway through Aug. 21. Previously known as Restaurant Week Boston, more than 100 eateries are offering prix fixe menus for lunch at $15, $20, $25, and dinner for $28, $33, or $38. The restaurants are diverse, and it’s a chance to dine at favorites, or check out somewhere new, at reasonable prices.

Advertisement

Presented by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau since 2001, this time, the organization picked the theme “Dining Out, Together Again,” an apt slogan.

“Dine Out Boston provides residents and visitors with a unique opportunity to sample some of Boston’s finest restaurants at a great price point,” says Martha Sheridan, CEO and president of the Convention & Visitors Bureau. “With outdoor dining still in full swing, there is no better time to enjoy the sights, sounds, and streetscapes of Boston, and beyond over a memorable meal.”

You can also participate in an auction, where you bid on restaurant certificates and other items with proceeds benefiting two of Boston’s significant sites: the Ancient and Honorable Military Museum and Armory at Faneuil Hall and the historic Old North Church.

For details and to make reservations visit DineOutBoston.com.

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.