‘In my love life, I’m a flop’

Q. I’m 31, no kids, never been married. I’m a schoolteacher. I’m pretty and fit, and a chill and kind person. Why do I feel like I’m destined to be alone? No luck in the relationship department. I had two four-year relationships that flopped, and my most recent one was eight years, and I feel like I managed to screw it up.

I would love to meet someone and try again, but I fear that living in a small town and being shy has set me back. I know meeting the right person isn’t going to just magically happen but I sure wish it would. I need dating help, advice, and motivation.

UNMOTIVATED

A. Wait. If I do some basic math here, it seems you’ve spent most of your life in relationships. Long ones. You really haven’t had trouble meeting people or figuring out ways to bond with them.

My advice is to focus on why you’re feeling so negative about yourself and these relationships. There’s a lot of “oh well, it’s my fault” and “what bad luck I have” attitude in this letter. You’ll do better in future relationships if you can acknowledge what you’ve learned and accomplished. Try to remember what you liked about those romantic experiences and what made you feel good. Think about what you’d want to bring to a partnership with someone new.

Some relationships end because it’s what’s best for everyone involved. That doesn’t mean the connection “flopped.”

Also spend some time doing all of that “learning to love yourself” stuff. Find your friends. Pursue new hobbies and the old ones you love. I want you to be able to walk through your small town feeling like you’re great company. When that’s your take on things — how you see the world — you can have some fun swiping or asking people to set you up. No expectations. Just experiences.

You don’t need magic, but you do need perspective. There’s so much potential here. Don’t date until you can see it.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Move out of your small town.

ZEPTEMBER-





Could these relationships have ended sooner?; i.e., did you stay with someone you knew deep down wasn’t right for you, but stuck it out because you thought things would improve? Or maybe after spending your whole adult life as part of a couple, you don’t have a strong sense of who you are and what you want? Stop with the “destined to be alone.” You’re 31. Spend some time on your own and being comfortable with that. Play the field and don’t be quick to get into a relationship with someone just yet.

DANGLEPARTICIPLE





Not every relationship is going to lead to marriage and that is absolutely fine and perfectly normal. You just need to keep dating and figuring yourself out. Eight years in a relationship is a whole heck of a lot better than a lot of the people on here who complain about dating.

COMBATWOMBAT





Is your recent breakup skewing your perspective? — because there really is no reason to believe that you are destined to be alone. At 15, 19, and 23, you were probably too young to make a solid relationship choice. Hopefully, at 31, that’s different. To that end, fish where the fish are, which may mean a move to a different location. Also, have a professional photographer take pictures for your online dating profiles.

COMMENTOR2





So since you’ve been old enough to date you’ve been in long relationships back-to-back? Try and focus on yourself for a year or two. Use that time to find value in the things you do on your own and to reflect on what you actually want in a partner other than just a warm body. When you’re ready to date again, date around, play the field, and don’t commit too quickly to just one person.

BONECOLD





4+4+8 = 16. 31-16 = 15. Over half your life in relationships and you think you’re alone. Come on, girl!

VALENTINTO---

