Southie gets a Southern restaurant; Allium Market plans to close

Openings: Hunter’s Kitchen & Bar opened this week in South Boston (110 Dorchester St.), with a Southern menu: hushpuppies, cornbread, fried chicken sandwiches, shrimp and grits, and beignets. They also serve weekend brunch from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Arlington welcomes Ginger Exchange (1181 Massachusetts Ave.), a sushi spot with other locations in Boston and Watertown. Try sushi pizza, plus deep-fried Korean chicken wings, loaded fries with caramelized kimchi and mozzarella cheese, and bibimbap.
Coming soon: LUCIE reopens at Boston’s Colonnade Hotel in the coming weeks (120 Huntington Ave.). Visit for weekend brunch from 10 a.m., with chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, pastrami hash, breakfast pizza, and more. Dinner and bar service relaunches soon, too, with dishes that nod to the hotel’s much-missed onsite restaurant Brasserie Jo.
Brunch: The Back Bay’s swanky new Contessa — the Italian restaurant from New York City’s Major Food Group on the rooftop of the Newbury hotel (3 Newbury St.) — is now open for brunch (fortunate, because dinner reservations are tough to come by). Try smoked salmon carpaccio, Florentine eggs benedict, and carbonara scramble, plus heavier dishes like spicy lobster capellini and veal Milanese.
Closings: Talia Glass plans to close Brookline’s Allium Market (1330 Beacon St.) by Sunday, Oct. 3, unless she finds new ownership.
Glass says, “We promise to go out with a bang and lots of good food, just as we came in, way back in 2017.” The cozy, gourmet market will remain open through August and September. Glass outlined her decision for more personal time in a lengthy series of Instagram posts, explaining that “it’s OK to stop. To close. To move on. Change is hard but good … I’ve been holding my breath and running a marathon for the last 16 months straight.”
