Southie gets a Southern restaurant; Allium Market plans to close

Openings: Hunter’s Kitchen & Bar opened this week in South Boston (110 Dorchester St.), with a Southern menu: hushpuppies, cornbread, fried chicken sandwiches, shrimp and grits, and beignets. They also serve weekend brunch from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Arlington welcomes Ginger Exchange (1181 Massachusetts Ave.), a sushi spot with other locations in Boston and Watertown. Try sushi pizza, plus deep-fried Korean chicken wings, loaded fries with caramelized kimchi and mozzarella cheese, and bibimbap.

Coming soon: LUCIE reopens at Boston’s Colonnade Hotel in the coming weeks (120 Huntington Ave.). Visit for weekend brunch from 10 a.m., with chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, pastrami hash, breakfast pizza, and more. Dinner and bar service relaunches soon, too, with dishes that nod to the hotel’s much-missed onsite restaurant Brasserie Jo.