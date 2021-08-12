Sushi? Pizza? Sushi pizza? Get it in Arlington

The backstory: Owner Christine Chan runs Ginger Exchange outposts in Boston, Watertown, and originally in Inman Square — but this is her first version with a pizza parlor attached. Yep, this location is also home to Master Pies, the brainchild of a staffer with a lust for crust. Can’t decide what you want for dinner? No problem. Got a kid who shrinks from seaweed? Fear not.

“There’s someone on our team who knows how to do pizza well, and the whole idea of sushi and pizza goes very well,” Chan says. “People grow up having pizza as a gathering meal. Some people’s palates are more sophisticated or health-conscious. Others might have kids who just want a slice.”

As for the Arlington location, “We’re finding that the suburbs are a great place for us to find little homes, especially with the pandemic. In the big cities, we’re paying high rent, and they got hit pretty badly. We want to be more of a local spot,” she says.

What to eat: Thin-crust pies with a concise selection of toppings: barbecue chicken, Hawaiian, margherita, with sides of fries or garlic knots. The Japanese menu is bigger. Don’t miss the sushi “pizza,” with tuna and salmon sashimi draped over crunchy tempura rice and nori, topped with thinly sliced jalapeños and a dollop of spicy mayo. Speaking of spicy: The spicy bento box is a great value. At $19.95, get three spicy rolls, plus a heap of edamame in a tangy, gingery sauce and a green salad. My husband who fears raw fish and my kids who only favor chicken tenders devoured Ginger Exchange’s signature “wild-over wings,” also known as WOW. These enormous deep-fried chicken wings are slathered with tingly soy garlic sauce (there’s also Thai barbecue and buffalo versions) and look like cartoon weapons. They’re fat, meaty, and big enough to feed a crowd. Get them in batches from four to 24, perfect for the parties that you’ll (someday) have again. Korean fries are draped in mozzarella, caramelized kimchi, spicy mayo, and your choice of beef or pork. Hustle ‘em home while they’re hot.

What to drink: Whatever you have in the fridge.

The takeaway: Arlington is known for a profusion of pizzerias — but none that also serve top-quality sushi. An ideal solution for frazzled families and late-night snackers.

Ginger Exchange and Master Pies, 1181 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington, 781-316-8898, www.gingerexchange.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.