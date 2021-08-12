These memes capture how the Delta variant is mucking up plans for fall

The surging Delta variant has crushed dreams of a hot-vax summer — and now fall is looking complicated, too. Suddenly, the trips, concerts, and general freedom we’ve all been anticipating seem frustratingly uncertain.

Leave it to Twitter to turn these unnerving circumstances into charming memes.

This week, “My fall plans / The Delta variant” memes have taken off on social media, with users contrasting historical, pop culture, and just plain relatable examples of the best laid plans gone awry. Even celebrities like Jameela Jamil have joined in on the laugh-so-you-don’t-cry fun. Here are a few favorites.