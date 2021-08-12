These memes capture how the Delta variant is mucking up plans for fall

The surging Delta variant has crushed dreams of a hot-vax summer — and now fall is looking complicated, too. Suddenly, the trips, concerts, and general freedom we’ve all been anticipating seem frustratingly uncertain.
Leave it to Twitter to turn these unnerving circumstances into charming memes.
This week, “My fall plans / The Delta variant” memes have taken off on social media, with users contrasting historical, pop culture, and just plain relatable examples of the best laid plans gone awry. Even celebrities like Jameela Jamil have joined in on the laugh-so-you-don’t-cry fun. Here are a few favorites.
My fall plans // the delta variant pic.twitter.com/JDUtMW5k9J— Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) August 12, 2021
My fall plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/VaK9vwBdBw— ConStar, Sun Summoner (@ConStar24) August 11, 2021
MY FALL PLANS THE DELTA VARIANT pic.twitter.com/STQyBDBCAj— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) August 10, 2021
My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/FmPS4tyVPn— Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) August 12, 2021
my fall plans: the delta variant: pic.twitter.com/vnaPHDfuPK— The Freedom Trail (@TheFreedomTrail) August 11, 2021
My fall plans. The delta variant pic.twitter.com/zO9twGDzLO— Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) August 12, 2021
My Fall Plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/JJSAjwfZDR— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 12, 2021
my fall the delta— Roy🌾 (@Roy_oh_Roy) August 12, 2021
plans variant pic.twitter.com/gnJmCf95YX
my fall plans // the delta variant pic.twitter.com/DLfAZE5fm4— Garrett Quinn (@GarrettQuinn) August 12, 2021
my fall plans the delta variant pic.twitter.com/Z8sUJeKVwK— Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) August 12, 2021
My fall plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/UYljdXXjDf— Margaret Owen, Temporary Hermit (@what_eats_owls) August 11, 2021
my fall plans the delta variant pic.twitter.com/CaAoAzfpzj— 𝔪𝔞𝔢 (@zadiemc) August 11, 2021
Three memes in one tweet! (including one people already yelled at me for)— Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) August 11, 2021
My fall plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/a92KgfJrzP
Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com