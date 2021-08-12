fb-pixel Skip to main content

These memes capture how the Delta variant is mucking up plans for fall

By Dana Gerber Globe Correspondent,Updated August 12, 2021, 36 minutes ago
The Delta variant has thrown everybody's fall plans into chaos — so Twitter made a meme about it.
The surging Delta variant has crushed dreams of a hot-vax summer — and now fall is looking complicated, too. Suddenly, the trips, concerts, and general freedom we’ve all been anticipating seem frustratingly uncertain.

Leave it to Twitter to turn these unnerving circumstances into charming memes.

This week, “My fall plans / The Delta variant” memes have taken off on social media, with users contrasting historical, pop culture, and just plain relatable examples of the best laid plans gone awry. Even celebrities like Jameela Jamil have joined in on the laugh-so-you-don’t-cry fun. Here are a few favorites.



Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com

