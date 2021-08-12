The woman I’m dating won’t wear a seat belt, even though my late wife died in a crash while unbuckled

I am 70, as is the woman I’ve been dating for six years. Though we are on the same wavelength in almost all things, she refuses to wear a seat belt when driving alone (she does when I drive). She refuses even though she knows my late wife died in a car crash for not wearing a seat belt. Is there anything I can say, or do I just cross my fingers and hope she gets through life accident-free?

D.W. / Naperville, Illinois

If your own sad history doesn’t convince her, I’m not sure what else would. If my partner’s spouse had died of accidental causes, I’d be absurdly careful about safety measures to protect myself, just out of kindness, even if I thought it was all security theater. Which seat belts aren’t. Does she know they’re the law? And that her refusal means even the most minor fender-bender could turn into a much bigger legal and financial hassle (her insurance company would look askance) than it would be if she had belted up?

Also, car crashes have outcomes besides sudden death. People who refuse common-sense health and safety measures sometimes argue, “If it’s my time, I die.” But it’s funny — I’ve never heard anyone say, “If it’s my time, I’ll have months of painful recovery and a lifetime of diminished function.” Or “If it’s my time, my loved ones are going to have some hard decisions to make.”

Advertisement

Try these arguments. If they don’t work, close the door on the topic, and tell her you won’t bring it up again. I hope they do, though!

My mother-in-law is turning 90. She and my husband have a fraught relationship. Nevertheless, he has recognized that the proper thing to do would be to host a celebration for his mother. Discussions on logistics led to a fight, and they haven’t spoken since. While I agree with my husband that his mother is being unreasonable, I think it would be a shame for her to live her last years estranged from her only child. But he refuses to be the one to pick up the phone, and I am warned to “keep out of this.” Is there any hope of fixing this?

Advertisement

A.F. / Framingham

You need to keep out of this, so much so that if I were Kate McKinnon on Saturday Night Live, I would invent a character called Dr. Kepoutadis to tell you so.

Your desire to “fix this” is relatable. Your motives are less so. Wanting a reconciliation because you don’t want your husband to have regrets when his mother passes — that’s an appropriate spousal concern. But you’re worried about your mother-in-law living with the consequences of her actions (being unreasonable, and then refusing to pick up the phone herself). Dare I ask through what mechanism your husband was brought to “recognize” his filial duties regarding a birthday party?

The relationship you need to fix right now is your marriage. Apologize, tell your husband that his relationship with his mother is his to manage, and that you are there to support him in his decisions.

Please don’t make me call Dr. Kepoutadis again.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.