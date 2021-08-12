The 10 Rhode Island communities with the highest COVID-19 positive test rates

ICYMI : Rhode Island was up to 156,824 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 226 new cases. The daily test-positive rate was 3 percent. The state announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,744. There were 79 people in the hospital, and 665,733 residents were fully vaccinated.

Leading off

Pressure is mounting on Governor Dan McKee to implement a statewide mask mandate for public schools as Rhode Island faces another spike in COVID-19 cases because of the Delta variant.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and state Treasurer Seth Magaziner (who are both planning to challenge McKee in the Democratic primary for governor next year) called for the state to require students and teachers to wear masks when schools reopen next month.

So which communities are seeing the biggest increases in cases? Here’s a look at the 10 cities and towns where at least 5 percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Westerly: Percent positive: 8.9 percent / Cases per 100,000 residents: 327

Glocester: Percent positive: 7.5 percent / Cases per 100,000 residents: 119

Woonsocket: Percent positive: 6.9 percent / Cases per 100,000 residents: 173

Central Falls: Percent positive: 6.8 percent / Cases per 100,000 residents: 196

Hopkinton: Percent positive: 6.6 percent / Cases per 100,000 residents: 173

Newport: Percent positive: 6.1 percent / Cases per 100,000 residents: 230

Pawtucket: Percent positive: 5.9 percent / Cases per 100,000 residents: 174

North Providence: Percent positive: 5.6 percent / Cases per 100,000 residents: 166

Johnston: Percent positive: 5.5 percent / Cases per 100,000 residents: 140

Foster: Percent positive: 5 percent / Cases per 100,000 residents: 128

🎤 Podcast: Don’t miss the latest edition of Rhode Island Report, where Ed Fitzpatrick interviews our colleague Brian Amaral on the battle over beach access in Rhode Island. Read more. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and Google Podcasts.

⚓ The hopes for a carefree, post-virus end to summer in Rhode Island have been dashed by the Delta variant. Read more.

⚓ State legislative leaders picked the members of Rhode Island’s redistricting commission on Wednesday, one day before the US Census Bureau releases the population data needed to redraw the state’s political maps. Read more.

⚓ Brown University is changing its policies on undergraduate student leaves of absence after settling a Justice Department finding that the school violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by not allowing students who took medical leave for mental health reasons to return to school -- even though they were ready to return to campus life. Read more.

⚓ Providence police have arrested a man who they say shot at a patrolman who was responding to a call about a domestic disturbance in the Valley neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Read more.

⚓ Downtown Providence is finally getting a grocery store - and it’s organic. Read more.

⚓ Social media: A Massachusetts resident started a Facebook group that focuses on the ridiculous things people post on their hometown Facebook groups - and it’s amazing. Read more.

⚓ Health: With schools about to reopen, efforts to get more adolescents vaccinated against the coronavirus are facing a significant barrier: their parents, even those who are themselves vaccinated. Read more.

⚓ Politics: Former US Senator Scott Brown has resigned from his post at New England Law Boston, and he’s ready to get back into politics. Read more.

⚓ Sports: Watch out, Joe DiMaggio. A guy on the Worcester Red Sox now has a 32-game hitting streak. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ Providence Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune (a likely mayoral candidate) is holding a community meeting on public safety at the Providence Career and Technical Academy at 6 p.m.

⚓ Masks are on the agenda at tonight’s Cumberland School Committee meeting.

