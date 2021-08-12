Air quality alert issued for much of Mass. with expected high ozone levels

During that time, the release said, the air in those locations is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Such groups include people with heart or lung conditions like asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who’re normally active outdoors.

The state Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement that the alert will remain in effect from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. Thursday. It covers eastern Hampden, southern Worcester, central and southeastern Middlesex, eastern Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Barnstable and Dukes counties.

Massachusetts environmental protection officials on Thursday issued an air quality alert for much of the state, citing “an expected increase in ozone levels,” and forecasters also warned the public to remain mindful of the dangerously high temperatures enveloping the region.

Advertisement

“People with either lung disease or heart disease are at greater risk from exposure to ozone,” the statement said.

The agency said it’s advising people in sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, engage in “less intense” activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy.

They should also watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath, according to DEP.

The agency’s MassAir Online tracker said Thursday that it’ll be mostly sunny, hot, and humid throughout the day. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible, the tracker said, mainly in western parts of the state.

Winds out of the southwest will range from 5 to 15 mph, with higher gusts expected along the south coast region of the state, according to forecasters.

“Fine particle levels should average in the Moderate range on Thursday,” the tracker said. “Ozone levels should average in the Moderate range in far western sections of the State. Levels will likely elevate into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) range in many central, eastern, and southeastern areas during the afternoon and into the evening.”

Advertisement

The heat remains a problem too, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

“1035am temperature check: The interior is already experiencing temperatures well into the middle and upper 80s and the coast is in the 70s,” the weather service’s Boston/Norton office tweeted. “Highs will reach well into the 90s with heat indices topping out between 100°F and 105°F.”

The weather service also warned of dangerous heat in a separate area forecast discussion posted to its website at 10:12 a.m. Thursday.

“A multiple-day stretch of oppressive to dangerous heat and humidity continues today, expected into at least Friday,” the posting said. “Today will be the most dangerous in terms of the heat and humidity with heat indices forecast to be as high as 109 degrees.”

But relief may be in sight this weeekend.

“Potential for more widespread rainfall late on Friday through Saturday as a cold front moves through,” the weather service said. “This will break the heat/humidity. Drier with a more seasonable airmass Sunday into early next week.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.