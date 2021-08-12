Baker expects all schools in Mass. will conduct in-person learning this fall

He said the Commonwealth boasts the second-highest vaccination rate in the nation, with “dozens and dozens” of clinics set up around Massachusetts in conjunction with school departments.

Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday that he “fully” expects all schools in Massachusetts to conduct in-person learning this fall, citing the state’s high vaccination rates among adults and adolescents as well as a separate strategy for kids in the younger grades.

“I fully expect you’re going to have communities that will probably be north of 80 percent of their kids at the seven to 12 grade level will be vaccinated by the time school begins,” Baker said. “With respect to kids from K to six [who aren’t yet eligible for vaccination], we have a strong recommendation out there that communities do mask those kids.”

State officials, Baker continued, expect vaccines to be available to younger children in the fall, based on the word from the federal government.

“At that point in time we’ll do everything we can to help school districts and kids and families who want to get vaccinated, get vaccinated,” Baker said. “We’ve also made our pool testing program available, which was a big success last spring.”

He said thousands of of schools participated in that initiative.

“And we’re making that program available to any school district and any school in Massachusetts, public school, that wants to participate,” Baker said. “And I think you put all those things together, and we are perfectly positioned to make sure that kids and adults will be safe when they go back to school.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.