Boston averaging 119.3 positive COVID-19 cases a day; positivity rate up to 4%

On Aug. 5, the city had reported via Twitter that the Hub as of July 31 was averaging 82.1 new positive cases per day, with a positivity rate of 3.4 percent.

“As of August 7, Boston is now averaging 119.3 new positive #COVID19 cases per day, and the City’s positivity rate ticked up to 4%,” said a Twitter message posted to the official city account at 8 a.m.

Boston officials on Thursday morning highlighted a negative trend in the city’s COVID-19 numbers, hours before Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s scheduled announcement on a vaccination policy for municipal workers.

Janey’s scheduled to brief reporters at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the city’s vaccination policy for workers going forward. She told reporters last week that her staff is “working toward” a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees.

Advertisement

“We’ve implemented a mask mandate for our schools, and now we are working with our municipal unions toward a vaccine mandate” for the city workforce, Janey said at the time. “We are actively working toward a mandate for vaccine or regular testing for all City of Boston employees.”

In its Twitter message Thursday morning, city officials urged residents to get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so. They also urged residents to get tested if they feel sick.

The city was reporting on its website Thursday morning that 414,501 residents were fully vaccinated as of Aug. 3. That’s 61 percent of the population.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.