Boston police arrest man for allegedly firing shots in Back Bay

It wasn’t known if he’d hired a lawyer. Police said he’ll be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. Further arraignment details weren’t immediately available.

In a statement, police said detectives from District 4 arrested the suspect, Brandon Sicard, of Boston, on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon (firearm), unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a gun within 500 feet of a building.

Boston police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly spraying an area near the Newbury Street corridor in the Back Bay with gunfire Wednesday night, damaging several businesses and cars and sending horrified diners and shoppers ducking for cover, authorities said.

Advertisement

Police said the violence erupted around 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were called to the area of Newbury and Fairfield streets for a report of shots fired.

“On arrival officers located ballistic evidence and observed damage to several businesses and vehicles in the area,” the statement said. “Further investigation revealed that no person was struck or injured from the shooting.”

Police said the probe remains active “and more details will be released at a later time.”

During the jarring barrage of gunfire, diners eating outside fled into nearby stores and restaurants, with employees hustling patrons inside and collecting belongings that diners left on outdoor tables.

Fairfield Street remained closed later Wednesday evening as officers and a police dog scanned the area. Plastic evidence markers had been placed on the ground between a line of parked cars and the sidewalk outside CVS Pharmacy.

A window was shattered at Fidelity Investments on Fairfield Street, WBZ-TV reported. At least one vehicle was damaged with its passenger-side window shattered and what appeared to be a bullet hole through its front windshield, according to WCVB-TV.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.