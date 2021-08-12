Boston police seek to identify kidnapping suspect

Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman in Boston Thursday morning near Tufts Medical Center, the department said.

The suspect is accused of attempting to kidnap a woman early Thursday morning.

The man approached the woman from behind in the area of 830 Washington St., which is near the medical center. He placed his hands on her face, and tried to drag her towards a nearby alleyway at about 5:20 a.m., police said in a statement.

The woman screamed for help and was able to break free and flee from the man.

She sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention, police said. The incident is under investigation.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police at (617) 343-4248.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.