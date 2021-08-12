Calif. parent pleads guilty in ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal

Prosecutors allege Kimmel agreed with William “Rick” Singer, the scheme’s admitted ringleader, and others to pay $275,000 to facilitate her daughter’s admission to Georgetown University as a fake tennis recruit, the statement said.

In a statement, Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office said the defendant, Elizabeth Kimmel, 57, of La Jolla, Calif., has agreed to plead guilty in US District Court in Boston to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. A hearing date for the plea hasn’t been set.

A California woman has agreed to plead guilty to her role in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal that’s ensnared dozens of the rich and famous since it first exploded into the headlines in 2019, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

In addition, the release said, Kimmel agreed with Singer and others to pay $250,000 to facilitate her son’s admission to the University of Southern California as a phony pole vault recruit.

Authorities on Thursday described Kimmel as the former head of a media company based in California. The Globe reported previously that Kimmel amassed a fortune of $325 million in 2017 when she sold a slew of television and radio stations her family once owned.

She’ll be the 32nd parent to plead guilty in connection with the scheme, in which prosecutors say wealthy parents paid bribes to Singer to get their children into fancy schools as fake sports recruits, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams when the scores weren’t quite up to par.

Singer has pleaded guilty to related charges and awaits sentencing.

The case’s tentacles even touched the glitzy world Hollywood, with actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin both serving brief prison stints for their roles in connection with the scandal.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.