Cambridge police searching for armed robbery suspect

Police in Cambridge released a photo of a man they are looking for in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to Cambridge Street for a report of an armed robbery at 12:23 p.m. after the man allegedly brandished a gun and demanded money from a nail salon employee and then fled in a stolen car, Cambridge Police said in a thread of tweets.
Here are two additional photos of the armed robbery/carjacking suspect. pic.twitter.com/Pdcz9u2d0K— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 12, 2021
The vehicle was later found abandoned in Somerville near the railroad tracks off McGrath Highway, Cambridge police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300 or submit an anonymous tip by texting TIP650 with your message to 847411.
Advertisement
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.