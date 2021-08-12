Dog rescued from hot car in Hingham

A resident called police around 1:15 p.m. when they spotted a dog left inside a neighbor’s car on Thaxter Street, Hingham police Sgt. James Brady said.

A dog was rescued from a hot car in Hingham during Thursday’s scorching heat, according to police.

By the time police arrived, the owners had let the dog out of the car, which was laying on the ground and panting in distress, Brady said.

The owners had forgot the dog was left in the car, whose windows were closed, according to Brady.

The dog was transported for emergency veterinary treatment in serious condition, Brady said. The dog’s physical condition was not known Thursday night.

Hingham police advise residents to contact local authorities if they see a dog abandoned in a hot car, particularly amid this week’s dangerous heat wave.

