Elka Schumann, cofounder and mainstay of Bread and Puppet Theater, dies at 85

A cofounder of the theater and for many years the head of the Bread and Puppet Press, whose sales helped support the entire enterprise, Ms. Schumann died Aug. 1 in a Newport, Vt., hospital, about 20 miles north of the troupe’s headquarters on the Schumann family farm in Glover, Vt.

“Puppetry is not just namby-pamby stuff for children,” she told the Globe during that 2007 tour of the barn, which doubles as the organization’s museum. “Puppets can say and do the outrageous.”

In a 19th-century Vermont hay barn that houses oversized puppets and the large, sculpted masks that Bread and Puppet Theater uses in performances, Elka Schumann paused to point out the troupe’s puppet villains, including some whose roles had evolved over the decades to fit new plays about social justice issues.

She was 85 and her son Max told The New York Times that the cause was a stroke.

“Elka was such a special and important person to so many people, it’s almost impossible to imagine a world without her,” the organization said on Facebook. “Her social and artistic contributions to Bread & Puppet are immeasurable. For so many years, she offered us land, political insight, singing and music, ethic, and unmatched generosity.”

With her husband, Peter Schumann, the troupe’s director, Ms. Schumann ran Bread and Puppet from its early days in New York City’s Lower East Side through its decades as a prominent performing troupe based on the Glover farm her parents originally purchased.

Ms. Schumann, with her husband, Peter, used the Bread and Puppet Theater as a vehicle for amusement and protest for a half century. AP Photo/ASSOCIATED PRESS

With life-sized puppet figures and performers in giant papier-mâché masks, the experimental theater’s shows protested the Vietnam War in the 1960s and embraced nearly every social justice movement in the ensuing decades.

“Elka’s been with the theater from its inception — and the only person who’s been through it, along with Peter, from the beginning to this point,” Tamar, one of the couple’s five children, told Margaret Michniewicz in 2010 as part of a series of recollections about Ms. Schumann that are posted on the vermontwoman.com website.

Tamar said her mother managed the troupe’s tours and finances, launched the Bread & Puppet Press, and added that “she does everything around the museum.”

Ms. Schumann also participated in performances and was a musician in Bread and Puppet’s band.

Though her husband, Peter, was the public face of Bread and Puppet and gave most media interviews, Ms. Schumann was “the sounding board and she’s the critic; so, she’s the biggest fan and the most keen critic,” Tamar said. “Any discussion about any theater matters, Elka’s right in the middle of it and it will usually be a discussion, and somewhat heated discussion, between the two of them — and she will usually represent a very opposing view, sometimes the devil’s advocate and sometimes the counter-energy to Peter.”

John Bell, who had been a longtime Bread and Puppet member, and who has written about the organization, told Michniewicz that Ms. Schumann’s “presence is infusive, everywhere in the theater.”

Ms. Schumann and her husband would “talk a lot about the aesthetic of the B&P shows,” Bell added. “In my experience working in the theater, we’d be working on a show and Peter would come back the next day and say, ‘Well I was talking with Elka last night, and her opinion was this . . . ’ and then he would change things.”

One of two sisters, Elka Leigh Scott was born in the Soviet Union on Aug. 29, 1935, in Magnitogorsk.

Her Russian-born mother, Maria Dikareva Scott, was a teacher. Her father, John Scott, was an American who was then a journalist in the Soviet Union.

John was a son from the first marriage of the well-known writer and educator Scott Nearing. With his second wife, Helen Nearing, Scott wrote “Living the Good Life,” a revered book for the 1960s commune and back-to-the-land movement. John Scott had dropped Nearing as his last name.

As Nazi forces prepared to invade the Soviet Union during World War II, Ms. Schumann’s family left and lived in New York City and Germany before moving to Ridgefield, Conn.

At the encouragement of Scott Nearing, Ms. Schumann completed high school at the Putney School, a private, progressive boarding school in Vermont. She then studied art history at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania, from which she graduated with a bachelor’s degree.

While studying abroad during college, she met Peter Schumann in Munich. They married in 1959, the year after she graduated from Bryn Mawr, and had five children.

The Bread and Puppet Theater, performing "The Nothing Is Not Ready Circus" in Cambridge in 2014. Pat Greenhouse

Launching Bread and Puppet Theater in New York City in 1963, the Schumanns crafted performances to support protests and confront the era’s social issues.

Among the theater’s characters was a villain called Uncle Fatso.

“He was our original bad guy puppet,” Ms. Schumann told a Globe reporter in 2007 as she paused in the museum near a giant head whose features were exaggerated to make him look villainous.

Uncle Fatso served a variety of roles over the years.

“He started out as a Harlem slumlord during the rent protests,” she said. “Then he was a greedy capitalist during the Vietnam War. He’s retired, but we still have plenty of bad guys.”

In 1970, the Schumann family brought Bread and Puppet to Plainfield, Vt., where Elka and Peter were resident artists at Goddard College.

A few years later, they settled in Glover on the farm that Ms. Schumann’s parents had purchased.

True to the name, bread — baked by Peter Schumann — was as much a part of Bread and Puppet Theater as the puppets, and was handed out to audiences.

“The bread came be­fore the the­ater,” Ms. Schumann told The Chronicle, a Barton, Vt., publication, several years ago.

Much like the troupe’s thoughtful performances, Bread and Puppet’s sourdough bread wasn’t run-of-the-mill.

“We grind the grain ourselves,” Ms. Schumann said in “Ah! The Hopeful Pageantry of Bread and Puppet,” a 2001 documentary film produced by her daughter Tamar and DeeDee Halleck.

“And the bread is not at all like your supermarket bread. You really have to chew it. You really have to put some work into it. But then you get something very good for that,” Ms. Schumann said. “And when our theater is successful, we feel it’s the same way.”

According to the Times, in addition to her husband, Peter, their daughter Tamar, and their son Max, Ms. Schumann leaves another son, Salih; two other daughters, Solvieg and Tjasa Maria; her sister, Elena Scott Whiteside; and five grandchildren.

A private service has been held for Ms. Schumann.

Until the end of her life she kept participating in Bread and Puppet performances.

According to the Vermont publication Seven Days, she played recorder in mid-July during the 50th anniversary recognition of Bread and Puppet’s Our Domestic Resurrection Circus, and she participated in a performance the Saturday before she died.

As the troupe’s historian and archivist, she enjoyed taking visitors on free tours of Bread and Puppet’s museum. While speaking with a WildTravelsTV.com interviewer in 2016, she offered a prediction for the puppets’ eventual fate.

“They will slowly or rapidly decay,” she said with a chuckle. “They’re made of papier-mâché. The barn won’t last forever. We won’t last forever.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.