Justice department accuses sober home operator of sexual harassment

He also made unwanted sexual comments, and retaliated against residents who reported his conduct, federal prosecutors said. McCarthy denied the allegations.

The suit , brought by the department’s Civil Rights Division, alleges that Peter McCarthy offered to reduce or forgive rent or waive security deposits in exchange for sexual acts or sexually explicit photographs from women staying at sober homes run by his company, Steps to Solutions.

The US Department of Justice has sued the operator of several sober homes in Lynn and Boston, accusing him of demanding sexual favors from female residents in exchange for reduced rent and other privileges.

“Everybody’s kind of horrified,” said Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell. “It’s such an affront to a person’s dignity to extract something so personal from them just so they can continue to live somewhere.”

Filed Wednesday in US District Court in Boston, the lawsuit accuses McCarthy of violating the Fair Housing Act through sexual harassment and retaliation from at least 2012 until at least 2019. It asks the court to order McCarthy to stop such practices, award monetary damages to the victims, and assess civil penalties against McCarthy and Steps to Solutions.

The goal is to remove McCarthy as an operator of sober homes, which are group living arrangements for people recovering from substance use disorders, Mendell said.

“That’s why we brought the lawsuit,” Mendell said. “He’s not going to be landlord of these homes.”

Mendell did not have an exact count of the number of women affected but said that at one time McCarthy operated 14 homes. “He was operating many units over many years,” Mendell said. “What we saw was a pattern, just a practice of doing this.”

The US Attorney’s Office is aware of other incidents not mentioned in the complaint and is continuing to investigate, Mendell said.

Reached by phone Thursday, McCarthy, 49, of Lynn, said he was “dumbfounded” by the allegations. He said his accusers must be women who were evicted because they violated house rules and wanted to get back at him. He doesn’t collect the rent himself, he said, saying house managers perform that task.

“My conscience is clean so I’m OK,” McCarthy said. His seven sober homes are full, he said. “I’ve done a good job, taking people off Mass. Ave. and giving them a place to live.”

His lawyer, Brian Kelly, said McCarthy denies the allegations and will respond to the complaint in court. “Mr. McCarthy himself is a recovering addict,” Kelly said. “He built that company, Steps to Solutions, from the ground up. He’s proud of the work he’s done over the years.”

According to the complaint, McCarthy was convicted of indecent assault and battery in 1992 and was registered as a sex offender from 2004 to 2015. McCarthy said he was removed from the registry after convincing the Sex Offender Registry Board that the 1992 case had been a minor incident.

The federal lawsuit details several examples of the alleged harassment. In 2016, McCarthy told a resident she could avoid paying a security deposit if she engaged in sexual acts with him. The following year, he told a resident she could get an overnight pass if she made him breakfast, which she understood to mean sleeping with him, according to the lawsuit.

In 2019, after getting sexually explicit text messages from McCarthy, a resident agreed to text him explicit photos of herself “because she was behind on rent and feared that McCarthy would kick her out of the sober home if she did not do so,” the lawsuit states.

Sober homes are not licensed or regulated by health authorities because they don’t provide treatment. Instead, they are a place to stay for people in recovery seeking to get back on their feet. Operators typically set rules intended to support sobriety and boost independence.

But they vary greatly in quality. Concerned about poorly run sober homes, the state in 2016 established a certification process that sets quality standards. Certification is not mandatory, but courts, parole and probation officers, and treatment facilities that receive state funding may refer patients only to certified homes. However, many uncertified sober homes continue to operate. The Steps to Solutions homes are not certified.

Women who suffer from drug addiction frequently face sexual exploitation, said Glory Ruiz, director of public health programs in the infectious disease department at Boston Medical Center. She was speaking generally and not about this particular case.

Women, as well as men, who use drugs “are in a position of vulnerability,” Ruiz said. Typically separated from support networks and in need of a place to live, “the only resource that they have is their bodies. And they use that resource as a way to get shelter, food, and sometimes drugs … women are at the mercy of whoever is giving them what they need.”

Dr. Miriam Komaromy, medical director of the Grayken Center for Addiction at Boston Medical Center, said that women who develop substance use disorders typically were molested or raped as children.

“As adults, women with substance use disorders are particularly vulnerable to sexual exploitation because of this history,” she said in an e-mail. “It is more difficult for them to recognize appropriate boundaries, to set firm limits, and to fight back against men who want to exploit and take advantage of them.”

Mendell urged anyone who may have experienced such exploitation at McCarthy’s houses or anywhere else to contact his office.

“People who are dealing with this kind of problem can seek relief,” he said. “We want to help people. We just need to know where they are.” Contact the US Attorney’s Office by calling 617-748-3274, by e-mailing USAMA.victimassistance@usdoj.gov or by visiting the case webpage.

Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer.