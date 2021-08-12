Kayakers stuck in mud rescued from swamp in Halifax

Two kayakers were rescued in Halifax Wednesday night after their boat became stuck in the thick mud of a swamp, officials said.
Firefighters were called to Robbins Pond in Halifax at around 8:30 p.m., and it took crews more than two hours to maneuver the topography of the swamp and rescue the boaters, the Halifax fire department said in a statement.
The kayak was stuck in the middle of the pond, the statement said, which was so muddy that rescue boats could not get through. One firefighter used a kayak to reach the stranded boaters, but wasn’t able to pull them from the mud.
It took two airboats and assistance from other local rescue teams to successfully free the kayak, the statement said.
The kayakers were taken by airboat back to shore, evaluated by medical staff, and released.
