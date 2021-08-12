Kayakers stuck in mud rescued from swamp in Halifax

Two kayakers were rescued in Halifax Wednesday night after their boat became stuck in the thick mud of a swamp, officials said.

Firefighters were called to Robbins Pond in Halifax at around 8:30 p.m., and it took crews more than two hours to maneuver the topography of the swamp and rescue the boaters, the Halifax fire department said in a statement.

The kayak was stuck in the middle of the pond, the statement said, which was so muddy that rescue boats could not get through. One firefighter used a kayak to reach the stranded boaters, but wasn’t able to pull them from the mud.