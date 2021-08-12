Man charged with dumping woman’s body in trash bag in Hyde Park

The defendant, Rinnerys Pena, 42, is slated to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in West Roxbury Municipal Court on a charge of disinterring a body, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said in a statement.

An accused rapist is facing arraignment Thursday in a separate case for allegedly leaving a woman’s body in a trash bag in the Stony Brook Reservation in Hyde Park last year, authorities said.

Rollins’s office alleges Pena abandoned the body of 38-year-old Alenny Matos in the reservation on Jan. 26, 2020. A pedestrian walking in the area discovered Matos’s remains inside the bag on May 9, 2020, the statement said.

No one has been charged with killing Matos.

“Everyone deserves to be treated with care and dignity,” Rollins said in the statement. “The evidence gathered during the course of our investigation suggests that Mr. Pena chose to treat Ms. Matos with anything but care and dignity when he disposed of her body inside a trash bag following her death.”

A relative of Matos, prosecutors said, had called Boston police on Jan. 27, 2020, to ask that they check on her after the family member couldn’t reach her over the preceding two days.

Police launched a missing person investigation, the statement said, and homicide detectives later obtained phone records showing calls between Pena and Matos on Jan. 25, 2020.

In addition, prosecutors said, evidence including cell tower data, video surveillance footage, and interviews allegedly suggested that Pena had picked Matos up at her Dorchester apartment during the early morning hours of Jan. 26, 2020, and drove her to his Norton Street residence.

He later allegedly drove to the area of Turtle Pond Parkway and Enneking Parkway inside the reservation and left her body there inside the bag, according to the statement.

Rollins’s office said authorities are awaiting the medical examiner’s findings on the cause and manner of Matos’s death.

Pena, prosecutors said, has been held without bail since June 7, 2021, in a separate criminal matter. In that case, which is pending in Roxbury Municipal Court, he stands accused of kidnapping, rape, strangulation or suffocation, assault and battery on a household or family member, photographing an unsuspecting person in the nude, and distribution of a Class A substance.

Those charges, the prosecutors said, stem from alleged offenses committed against a different person.

Pena’s pleaded not guilty in that case, with a probable cause hearing scheduled for Sept. 14, records show.

“As we continue to investigate Ms. Matos’ death, we ask that anyone with information that could aid in this or other investigations share what they know with the police or prosecutors in my office,” Rollins said. “This family deserves answers. Ms. Matos deserved better.”

