Medford Public Schools will require all students and staff to wear masks in the fall

All students and staff at Medford Public Schools will be required to wear masks indoors this fall, Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent announced Thursday.

Aside from outdoor activities and lunch breaks, face masks will be required for all students, staff, and visitors when inside Medford Public School buildings and buses, the district said.

The in-school requirement is based upon guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, Edouard-Vincent said in a written statement.