New Census data is being released Thursday, beginning 2021 redistricting process in earnest

Massachusetts Secretary of State William F. Galvin is set to discuss the state-specific figures at a news conference Thursday evening. Typically, states would have received the data this spring; this year, they’ll face a tighter deadline for drawing new political maps.

In-depth demographic data about how the nation’s population has grown and changed will be available to state officials this week, though they cautioned that the numbers will arrive in a complicated format and may take hours or days to parse fully.

After months of COVID-19-related delays, the US Census Bureau is releasing detailed local results of the 2020 count on Thursday afternoon, formally kicking off the decennial process of redrawing political districts across the country.

Census officials said earlier this year that Massachusetts’ population grew to just over 7 million people last year, marking the largest increase of any New England state over the last decade at 7.4 percent. That growth allows Massachusetts to retain all nine of its congressional seats.

That stands in contrast to the 2010 census, when low population growth cost Massachusetts a seat in Congress. That set off a scramble for the lawmakers running the redistricting process, and ultimately forced one member of Congress to move to his Cape Cod summer home to avoid being pitted against another representative.

The new data being released Thursday will show which counties, cities and neighborhoods gained or lost the most people in the 2020 census. That will serve as the building block to redraw 429 U.S. House districts in 44 states and 7,383 state legislative districts across the U.S.

The official goal is to ensure each district has roughly the same number of people. But Republicans and Democrats alike will be operating with another goal in mind: Drawing districts that maximize their own political power.

Republicans need to gain just five seats to take control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections — a margin that could potentially be covered through artful redistricting.

“Redistricting really is the ballgame this cycle in the House,” said David Wasserman, an analyst for congressional races at The Cook Political Report. “Even tiny changes to district lines could have huge implications that tip the balance of power in the House.”

As they did after the 2010 census, Republicans will hold greater sway in the redistricting process.

The GOP will control redistricting in 20 states accounting for 187 U.S. House seats, including the growing states of Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. By contrast, Democrats will control redistricting in just eight states accounting for 75 seats, including New York and Illinois, where the loss of a seat in each gives them a chance to squeeze out Republican incumbents.

In 16 other states accounting for 167 U.S. House seats, districts will be drawn either by independent commissions or by politically split politicians with legislative chambers led by one party and governors of another. Six states have just one U.S. House seat, so there are no district lines to be drawn.

The national process may prove a partisan slugfest followed by years of litigation. But in Massachusetts, where Democrats hold every congressional district and super majorities in both chambers of the Legislature, the maps debate will be less about partisan warfare and more about rebalancing differently-sized districts and representing the commonwealth’s diversity. In 2011, Massachusetts was one of just a handful of states whose new political maps did not draw a lawsuit.

Massachusetts lawmakers will use the new data to re-sketch political maps for the state’s nine congressional seats and 200 legislative districts. Since state lawmakers must live in their districts for a year before the November 2022 election, mapmakers are aiming to finalize the lines by this November. That’s a tight deadline to finish the complicated process, a jigsaw puzzle in which they must piece together communities into districts of roughly equal size.

Top of mind for mapmakers will be rebalancing districts whose populations, roughly equal in 2010, are now far out of balance. Congressional and legislative districts in Western Massachusetts are expected to have shrunk, while districts in the Boston area and other Eastern cities have swelled.

The data is expected to show that the number of white people in the US has declined, with population growth stemming from communities of color. Similarly, estimates show Massachusetts has become more diverse over the last decade, meaning lawmakers will have the opportunity to draw more so-called majority-minority districts. Those seats are designed so that communities of color can come together to elect the candidate of their choice, but history shows that even in majority-minority districts, white candidates often prevail. Most of the new majority-minority seats added in the historic 2011 redistricting cycle are held by white lawmakers today.

Even with the expected growth, experts caution that people of color were likely undercounted in the Census, owing to distrust in government and former President Donald Trump’s failed push for a citizenship question. That effect may prove particularly strong in immigrant communities like Chelsea, where the census self-response rate lagged the state’s rate earlier this year, and where local officials say population undercounts already leave the city deprived of funding and resources to which it is entitled.

Though advocates haven’t had time to fully explore the data, “we have a solid idea of what it will say: over the past 10 years, the percentage of white residents in Massachusetts decreased, while the percentage of Black and Latinx residents increased,” said Alex Psilakis, policy and communications manager with the civic engagement group MassVOTE. “When this data — the Census data — is used to conduct redistricting, it is critical that we ensure fair representation for all residents, but especially those that traditionally go underserved, like Black and brown, low income, and immigrant individuals.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.