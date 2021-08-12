New census data: See how each Mass. town has changed

Like the rest of the nation, Massachusetts is getting more diverse, according to data released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday.
The map below shows how each town in Massachusetts has changed from the 2010 Census to the 2020 one. You can see the percent change in population since 2010, or explore each town’s demographic changes individually. The towns that shrunk the most are redder; those that grew are greener.
Daigo Fujiwara can be reached at daigo.fujiwara@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @DaigoFuji.