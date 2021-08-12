New England news in brief

Police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly spraying an area near the Newbury Street corridor in the Back Bay with gunfire Wednesday night, damaging several businesses and cars and sending horrified diners and shoppers ducking for cover, authorities said. Brandon Sicard of Boston was arrested on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon (firearm), unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a gun within 500 feet of a building, police said in a statement. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. Police said the violence erupted at 7:46 p.m., when officers were called to the area of Newbury and Fairfield streets for a report of shots fired. They arrived to find damage to several businesses and cars, but no one was struck or injured, the statement said. The investigation is ongoing.

Murder suspect held on gun charges

The man accused of allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend outside of the pharmacy where she worked in Roslindale two weeks ago was ordered held on $100,000 bail in Brockton District Court Thursday on a series of gun charges stemming from his arrest. Akil S. Jackson, 41, of Mattapan, is slated to be arraigned in the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court Friday on charges related to the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Alicia Heywood. He was arrested in West Bridgewater Wednesday afternoon following a tense standoff with police during which he pulled out a gun and turned it on himself, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement. Jackson had been on the run since July 29, when he allegedly shot and killed Heywood outside Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Roslindale Square. Police were called at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday by a victim witness advocate who said a woman with a restraining order against Jackson had reported seeing him at 750 West Center St. She was said to be “in distress and in need of immediate aid,” according to the statement.

Parent to plead guilty in college admissions scandal

A California woman has agreed to plead guilty to her role in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions bribery scandal that’s ensnared dozens of the rich and famous since it first exploded into the headlines in 2019, federal prosecutors said Thursday. In a statement, Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office said the defendant, Elizabeth Kimmel, 57, of La Jolla, has agreed to plead guilty in US District Court in Boston to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. A hearing date for the plea hasn’t been set. A former chief executive of a media company, Kimmel allegedly paid more than $500,000 to get her two children into Georgetown University and the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits.

BEDFORD

Trooper, driver injured in crash

A State Police major and a 64-year-old woman were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into unmarked cruiser during a traffic stop on Route 3 Thursday afternoon, State Police said. Major Matthew Gravini pulled over a Nissan Altima for traffic violations at 2:39 p.m. He Gravini was inside his cruiser parked in the breakdown lane when it was struck from behind by a Honda CRV SUV, State Police said in a statement. The impact pushed Gravini’s cruiser into the right travel lane and the CRV then struck the Altima, State Police said. Gravini, and the woman who was driving the Honda, were taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said. The driver of the Altima was not injured. The crash is under investigation.

HALIFAX

Kayakers rescued from muddy swamp

Two kayakers were rescued Wednesday night after they became stuck in the thick mud of a swamp, officials said. Firefighters were called to Robbins Pond at around 8:30 p.m., and it took crews more than two hours to maneuver the topography of the swamp and rescue the boaters, the fire department said in a statement. The kayak was stuck in the middle of the pond, the statement said, which was so muddy that rescue boats could not get through. It took two airboats and assistance from other local rescue teams to successfully free the kayak, the statement said. The kayakers were taken by airboat back to shore, evaluated by medical staff, and released.



