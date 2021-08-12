A pandemic of capricious callousness

The O’Loughlins, fully vaccinated, have been desperately seeking an exemption to a COVID-inspired US travel ban so they can fly in from Dublin and see their granddaughter in person for the first time and help their daughter, Elaine O’Loughlin, and her husband, Dario Mazzola, a Newton firefighter.

That’s as close as the US government will let those grandparents, Gerry and Barbara O’Loughlin, get to their granddaughter, who has epilepsy and is facing the prospect of brain surgery.

Fiadh Mazzola celebrated her first birthday on Thursday with a trip to the Franklin Park Zoo, some cake at home in Waltham, and a Zoom call to her maternal grandparents in Ireland.

Dario’s been on the front lines as a first responder throughout the pandemic, and, as a neuroscientist, Elaine has a demanding job. Dario’s parents have been helping, but with another daughter, 2-year-old Aida, at home, and countless trips to Boston Children’s Hospital in the cards, Dario and Elaine need all the help they can get.

In the Irish language, Fiadh (pronounced FEE-ah) means wild, and that sums up the ride her family has been on.

“I had a perfectly healthy pregnancy,” Elaine says. “Fiadh was born healthy. We created a safety bubble because of the pandemic. We took Aida out of day care, to be safe. Just Dario’s parents are in that bubble. In February, we noticed a couple of weird twitches. We took her to Children’s and learned that she had one of the most dangerous forms of epilepsy.”

Spasms gave way to seizures. Fiadh may need brain surgery.

Longing to help their granddaughter and her family, Gerry and Barbara O’Loughlin applied three times over the last six months for an exemption so they could travel to Boston but were turned down.

“Please be advised,” reads one of the bloodless rejection letters from the US Embassy in Dublin, “that your purpose of travel did not meet the narrow scope of national interest exceptions available.”

The lack of any basic humanity in that bureaucratic gobbledygook is telling. And infuriating.

“I understand travel restrictions,” Elaine says, “but it’s gone beyond a joke now. Only 33 countries are banned (from travel to the US). And it has nothing to do with the incidence of COVID or vaccination compliance. My parents are vaccinated, work remotely, and come from a country with lower incidence of COVID and much higher vaccination rates than countries that aren’t restricted. Americans can freely enter Ireland, but Irish people can’t enter America. It’s absurd.”

Fiadh Mazzola has people of influence in her corner. The office of Senator Ed Markey has intervened on her behalf. So has Dr. Mustafa Sahin, one of Fiadh’s physicians at Children’s, who said, “It is in the best interest of the child and her family for her grandparents to travel here to assist and support the family.”

“Given Fiadh’s health needs and requirement for close follow-up, her treatment will include frequent clinic visits, and further inpatient admissions,” Dr. Sahin wrote in support of a visa for the O’Loughlins. “Fiadh’s mother and father will be required to manage her complex care needs in the home, and will be required to be present during such visits, admissions, and surgery. This family would benefit from additional support to assist in Fiadh’s care, to promote her well-being and alleviate caregiver burnout.”

Burnout. Maybe that’s the problem. Maybe the nation’s bureaucrats are burnt out from the pandemic, like so many others, and that has left them incapable of using discretion to help a family enduring a painful ordeal.

The travel bans are arbitrary and capricious, and, contrary to what you might think, did not end when Trump left the White House. The idea that someone from Russia is not subjected to a travel ban but grandparents from Ireland who are desperately needed to help a sick child from Waltham are is ludicrous.

This isn’t a hard one. Somebody in the White House or the State Department can pick up the phone. Last time I checked, common sense and compassion hadn’t been banned.













