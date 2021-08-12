Protestors blockade entrance to Raytheon plant in Portsmouth, RI

Multiple police cars and officers were on the scene as of 7 a.m. and arriving workers were stopped on West Main Road waiting while public safety personnel responded.

The protesters are members of The FANG Collective, which is broadcasting the protest live on its Facebook account. Several protestors chained themselves to a car parked directly next to the guard shack at the plant’s entrance.

A handful of protesters blocked the entrance to the Raytheon plant in Portsmouth RI Thursday morning.

A woman who is narrating the protest said on Facebook “we are here because Raytheon is a huge proponent of war ... We are here trying to shut down Raytheon.” She said they arrived around 6 a.m.

The protestors are opposed to the defense contractors’ weapon sales to Saudi Arabia and Israel and what they said is the company’s role in border enforcement between the US and Mexico.

On its website, the collective says it “leads direct action campaigns to create a more just world, working intersectionally to bring communities together to enact powerful change.”

The protest was ongoing as of 7:41 a.m. Thursday.

