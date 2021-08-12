Providence man who shot at police held without bail

The charges were not read in front of the district court after his attorney, Jeffrey B. Pine, who was Rhode Island’s attorney general in the 1990s, waived the reading. Roman will appear in Superior Court later Thursday afternoon.

Luis Roman, 31, was arrested Wednesday morning in the Valley neighborhood. Police said they were familiar with Roman because they’d arrested him on drugs and firearms charges over the past decade. The gun charges were mostly dismissed by judges, according to court records.

PROVIDENCE — The man who shot at a Providence police officer this week is being held without bail for a probation violation and 16 counts of various charges after appearing before District Court Judge Joseph Terence Houlihan Jr. at his arraignment Thursday.

Roman’s most recent case was in 2017, when detectives investigated drug dealing at the Sears Avenue house, and seized drugs, rifles, and a handgun stolen from North Carolina. Superior Court Judge Robert Krause dismissed firearms charges against Roman in 2018 and sentenced him to five years of probation for drug dealing, and ordered him to relinquish the guns. As a felon, Roman wouldn’t have been able to buy a firearm legally.

Roman will appear in front of Krause again Thursday.

Roman was wearing a tyvek suit and was shackled by both his ankles and wrists when he entered the courtroom as 13 sheriffs stood nearby.

Pine told reporters outside the courthouse Thursday that he would not comment on the allegations against Roman.

“This was very much out of character” for Roman, said Pine, who has represented him in past cases. Pine said Roman was “doing well” and working as a roofing contractor.

On Wednesday morning, Roman was standing shirtless in the middle of Canton Street holding a high-powered assault rifle when the officer turned onto the street to respond to a domestic disturbance, according to Commander Thomas Verdi.

Roman fired multiple rounds at the officer, hitting the hood of the cruiser and one lodging under the driver’s side windshield, Verdi said. Stray bullets also struck businesses at the end of the street.

The officer, Robert Savage, a seven-year veteran of the department, did not fire back, but called for backup.

A Providence police special-response team and a state police armored vehicle were used to evacuate the residents of 108 Canton St., where Roman was believed to be hiding. That included Roman’s girlfriend and her 11-year-old daughter.

Roman left the house, but police were able to track him down at his mother’s apartment on Sears Avenue right before 9 a.m.

“Everybody would take it seriously,” said Pine of the incident. “I’m happy that no one was hurt.”

Wednesday morning’s incident took place just hours after Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré and Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. met with the City Council to address the uptick in violent crimes in the city.

Clements said during the meeting that the department has confiscated 143 firearms in the city so far this year, which is 100 more than seized by this time last year.

