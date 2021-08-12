R.I. Latino population grew by nearly 40 percent in the past decade, census shows

Rhode Island has the 12th highest percentage of Hispanic and Latino residents among the 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The number of Rhode Islanders identifying as Hispanic or Latino rose from 130,655 people to 182,101 people between 2010 and 2020, and that group now represents 16.6 percent of the state population, up from 12.4 percent.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s Hispanic or Latino population grew by nearly 40 percent over the past decade, according to data released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday.

New Mexico had the highest percentage with 47.7 percent of its population Hispanic or Latino, while West Virginia had the lowest percentage at 1.9 percent. Nationally, Hispanic or Latino residents now account for 18.7 percent of the US population.

US Census Bureau data on Hispanic or Latino populations in the 50 states and Washington, D.C. US Census Bureau

“The numbers seem to reinforce the trends that we have seen in the last two decades with significant growth in the state’s Hispanic population,” said John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island. “While we don’t yet have a clear picture of where the growth is concentrated in the state, in all likelihood those drawing new districts will have the ability to create even more majority-Latino districts.”

This year’s General Assembly was the most diverse in Rhode Island history, with 21 people of color in the 113-member legislature.

And the new census data is bound to help bolster the representation of the Latino community in the legislature, said Natalie Almeida, spokesperson for the Latino Policy Institute at Roger Williams University.

“We are here, we matter, and we make up a big part of Rhode Island,” Almeida said. “The Latino Policy Institute is excited to have access to this data to better understand the needs of our community. It definitely reflects the growth in the Latino community that we’ve seen in Rhode Island in the past decade and how much the Latino community impacts the state.”

The highest concentration of Hispanic or Latino residents is in Providence County, where that group represents 24.3 percent of the population. By comparison, Hispanic or Latino residents account for 6.5 percent of Newport County, 5.7 percent of Kent County, 3.8 percent of Bristol County, and 3.5 percent of Washington County.

