R.I. treasurer to require staff to get COVID-19 vaccines or face weekly tests

Starting next week, all employees who work in the office of Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner will have to provide either proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative test every week, to continue working in his office.
The measure follows what President Joe Biden has mandated for federal employees, as well as what other states are doing.
“We must listen to the experts and act quickly to protect Rhode Islanders from Covid-19 as the Delta variant continues to spread throughout the state,” Magaziner said in an e-mailed statement. “We need real leadership now to prevent further spread. I call on my colleagues in government to join me in implementing these safe and simple guidelines.”
Magaziner is also requiring staff to wear masks indoors in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The general treasurer oversees cash in Rhode Island, including the state pension system and unclaimed funds.
Magaziner, a Democrat, said the move was necessary for public health reasons.
There are also political undertones to his move: Governor Daniel McKee, whom Magaziner is expected to challenge in the Democratic primary next year, has resisted mandating that the broader state workforce be vaccinated, saying recently he was a “five” on a scale of 1 to 10 about the idea.
But his administration announced this week that health care workers at state-licensed facilities would need to be vaccinated or face twice-weekly testing. Those health care facilities include public employees.
Magaziner’s staff, 89 in all, operate independently of McKee’s administration.
