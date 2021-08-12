R.I. treasurer to require staff to get COVID-19 vaccines or face weekly tests

Starting next week, all employees who work in the office of Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner will have to provide either proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative test every week, to continue working in his office.

The measure follows what President Joe Biden has mandated for federal employees, as well as what other states are doing.

“We must listen to the experts and act quickly to protect Rhode Islanders from Covid-19 as the Delta variant continues to spread throughout the state,” Magaziner said in an e-mailed statement. “We need real leadership now to prevent further spread. I call on my colleagues in government to join me in implementing these safe and simple guidelines.”