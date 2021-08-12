Roslindale slaying suspect arraigned on charges stemming from West Bridgewater arrest

Akil S. Jackson of Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood faces a variety of gun charges and a charge of violating an abuse prevention order. He was arrested Wednesday following a tense standoff with police during which he pulled a gun and turned it on himself, the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The man accused of murdering his girlfriend two weeks ago outside the pharmacy where she worked in Roslindale was ordered held on $100,000 bail in Brockton District Court Thursday on charges stemming from his arrest the day before in West Bridgewater.

Akil Jackson, 41, is to be arraigned Friday in Boston in the murder of Alicia Heywood, who died July 29 after she was shot in Roslindale.

Jackson, 41, had been on the run since July 29, when he allegedly shot and killed Alicia Heywoodoutside Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Roslindale Square. He is to be arraigned on a murder charge in that case Friday in West Roxbury District Court.

Advertisement

Police were called at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday by a victim witness advocate who said a woman with a restraining order against Jackson reported he had violated the order at 750 West Center St. in West Bridgewater. The victim witness advocate reported the woman was “in distress and in need of immediate aid,” prosecutors said.

When officers arrived, they spotted Jackson at the back of a building near 750 West Center St. As police cruisers approached, Jackson turned and walked away quickly, getting into a blue Toyota Camry, prosecutors said.

An officer approached the car on foot, and watched as Jackson pulled a semi-automatic handgun out of his waistband. Jackson did not drop the gun when instructed to by the officer, instead pointing the weapon at himself, prosecutors said.

“At this point, West Bridgewater officers were able to intervene and place Jackson under arrest,” prosecutors said. They did not detail how Jackson was disarmed.

Jackson faces charges of possession of a large-capacity firearm, firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license second offense, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, receiving stolen property, and violation of an abuse prevention order.

Advertisement

Jackson has a history of domestic violence and weapons charges, the Globe reported. In 2016, his former girlfriend filed a restraining order against him when he refused to leave her alone after they broke up.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.