Small child bitten by coyote on North Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown

A “small child” was bitten by a coyote at North Herring Cove Beach on the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown on Wednesday, leaving the child with non-life threatening injuries and leading to the “destruction” of the animal, officials said

In a statement the National Park Service said the child was bitten around 8:30 p.m. and the child was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The age, gender and name of the child’s family was not released by the park service.