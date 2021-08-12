Small child bitten by coyote on North Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown

A “small child” was bitten by a coyote at North Herring Cove Beach on the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown on Wednesday, leaving the child with non-life threatening injuries and leading to the “destruction” of the animal, officials said
In a statement the National Park Service said the child was bitten around 8:30 p.m. and the child was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The age, gender and name of the child’s family was not released by the park service.
Rangers are searching for the coyote’s carcass Thursday and plan to test for rabies once it is recovered, rangers said.
Advertisement
The park service said that rangers have been dealing with aggressive coyotes this summer, a behavioral change they attributed to people feeding the animals or not properly disposing or storing food.
“This leads to the animals becoming habituated and bold in attempts to obtain food,’' the rangers said in the statement. “When wild animals lose their fear of people, they behave unpredictably and aggressively, resulting in injuries to people and a sad ending for the habituated animal.”
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.