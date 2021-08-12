These maps show just how hot it’s going to get as ‘dangerous heat’ continues through Friday

An excessive heat warning is in effect for much of southern New England from noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. With the exception of the Cape and Islands, much of the state could see “dangerously hot conditions” with heat index values between 105 and 109. An excessive heat watch, where heat index values could reach up to 105, also remains in effect until Friday evening, forecasters said.

Brace yourselves: It’s about to get even hotter out there.

In Boston, the maximum heat index is predicted to reach 104 degrees, while Springfield could see the hottest temperatures in the state at 107 degrees, followed by Lowell, which could hit 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Heat index values — or how hot it feels outside when relative humidity is factored in — climbed over 100 degrees in parts of Massachusetts Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Maximum heat index forecast. NWS

Excessive heat risk will hit “extreme” levels in northeastern parts of Massachusetts on Thursday and Thursday night, while Boston and central Mass. will more likely see “significant” and “elevated” threats. The region’s coastal zones will experience “limited” threat risks, the National Weather Service said.

Excessive heat risk for Thursday and Thursday night. NWS

The extreme heat and humidity will “significantly” increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those who work outside or participate in outdoor activities, forecasters said. Residents are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, remain out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Forecasters are reminding people not to leave pets or children unattended inside vehicles “under any circumstances.”

Forecasters are also encouraging people to wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Strong to severe scattered thunderstorms are expected between 9 pm and midnight Thursday in much of interior southern New England, with the highest risk across western Massachusetts. Some of the storms could product gusty winds and heavy rain, forecasters said. Heavy downpours may lead to localized street flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong to severe thunderstorms may hit parts of the state on Thursday night. NWS

The high temperatures may even persist into Saturday in some areas, depending on when the next weather system arrives, forecasters said.

It’s the third time this summer that residents will have to sweat through a heat wave. The last heat wave occurred at the end of June when temperatures soared above 90 degrees — but felt even hotter than 100 degrees.

In the Boston area, 90-degree days have been steadily increasing over the past several decades, arriving not only earlier but more often. The latest stifling set of temperatures and humidity are in line with the trends meteorologists have long been tracking, with the extreme heat and lack of cooler nights pointing to climate change.

Heat becomes “especially dangerous” if it lingers for longer than a day, with the hot days and warm nights not giving “our bodies enough time to cool down,” the forecasters warned.

Heat islands — primarily concentrated in lower-income neighborhoods throughout Boston — can intensify the extreme hot weather further, the National Weather Service said. Extreme heat can cause medical issues, including breathing problems, heat stroke, heat cramps. It can even lead to death.





