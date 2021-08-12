Two winners announced in third drawing of VaxMillions Giveaway

The two winners have been announced in the third drawing of the VaxMillions Giveaway, the lottery set up by the state to encourage people to get their coronavirus vaccinations.

The name of the winner of the $1 million prize for people 18 and over is Leo Costinos. The name of the winner of the $300,000 educational grant for youths 12 to 17 is Lilla Eliet, according to the VaxMillions Giveaway website. The site didn’t offer any further details.

The state is a national leader in vaccinations, but it’s hoping the prospect of easy riches and higher education offered by the vaccine lottery will spur even more people to roll up their sleeves and get their shots.