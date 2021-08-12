Biden urges Congress to tackle high drug prices

Biden said he wants at least three measures included in the $3.5 trillion social policy bill that Democrats hope to pass using budget rules that would protect it from a Republican filibuster. He wants Medicare to be granted the power to negotiate lower drug prices, pharmaceutical companies to face penalties if they raise prices faster than inflation, and a new cap on how much Medicare recipients have to spend on medications.

(New York Times) — President Biden on Thursday implored Congress to include strict controls on prescription drug prices in the mammoth social policy bill that Democrats plan to draft this fall, hitting on an issue that his predecessor campaigned on but failed to deliver.

“There aren’t a lot of things that almost every American could agree on,” Biden said at the White House. “But I think it is safe to say that all of us, whatever our background or our age and where we live, could agree that prescription drug prices are outrageously expensive in America.”

The president was pushing on an open door. Congressional Democrats have already said they want to include all three measures in the so-called reconciliation bill that House and Senate committees hope to assemble.

Democrats have been pushing for most of the measures for years, against fierce opposition from the powerful pharmaceutical industry and Republican leaders, who explicitly banned price negotiations when they passed a prescription drug benefit for Medicare in 2003.

But Donald Trump broke with Republican orthodoxy in 2016 when he denounced the drug lobby and vowed to let Medicare use its purchasing power to drive for bargains, the way the Veterans Affairs Department already does. As president, Trump also tried to set drug prices against the much lower prices paid in Europe.





Hochul says she’ll run for full term as N.Y. governor





NEW YORK (AP) — Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who will serve out the remainder of Andrew Cuomo’s term after he steps down amid sexual harassment allegations, said Thursday she plans to run for governor in her own right next year.

Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat who has served as Erie County clerk and one term in Congress before winning election as lieutenant governor in 2014, will become the first woman to be New York’s governor when Cuomo’s resignation becomes official on Aug. 24.

Hochul deflected questions about whether the state Assembly should proceed with impeachment proceedings despite Cuomo’s impending exit, telling NBC, “I don’t believe it’s my position to weigh in on that situation.”

Asked whether there should be mask mandates in schools to contain the spread of COVID-19, Hochul said she does not yet have the authority to make that call, but said, “I believe that there’ll end up being mask mandates.”

Senator Paul files belated disclosure of Gilead stock purchase

(Washington Post) — WASHINGTON — Senator Rand Paul revealed Wednesday that his wife bought stock in Gilead Sciences — which makes an antiviral drug used to treat the coronavirus — on Feb. 26, 2020, before the threat from COVID-19 was fully understood by the public and before it was classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The disclosure, in a filing with the Senate, came 16 months after the 45-day reporting deadline set forth in the Stock Act, which is designed to combat insider trading.

The investment, but especially the delayed reporting of it, alarmed experts in corporate and securities law, who said it undermined trust in government and raised questions about whether Paul’s family had profited from nonpublic information about the looming health emergency and plans by the US government to combat it.

Several senators sold large amounts of stocks in January or February of last year, prompting a handful of insider trading probes. Most of those investigations concluded last spring, according to notifications from the Justice Department to lawmakers under scrutiny.

Kelsey Cooper, a spokeswoman for Paul, said the Kentucky Republican completed a reporting form for his wife’s investment last year, but learned only recently, while preparing an annual disclosure, that the form had not been transmitted. He sought guidance from the Senate Ethics Committee, she said, and filed the supplemental report along with an annual disclosure Wednesday.

She also said Paul’s wife, Kelley, who is an author and former communications consultant, lost money on the investment, which she made with her own earnings. The purchase was of between $1,000 and $15,000 of stock in Gilead, which makes the antiviral drug known as remdesivir.

Remdesivir gained emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in May of last year.

Trump appeals ruling on release of financial records

(Bloomberg) — Former president Trump appealed a court order instructing his accountants to release certain financial records of his business to a congressional committee.

A federal judge on Wednesday instructed the accountant, Mazars USA, to release documents related to the Trump Organization’s lease on a federal building in Washington, as well as information that could shed light on Trump’s dealings with foreign countries.

Lawyers for Trump filed a notice of appeal on Thursday saying they will challenge the order at the federal appeals court in Washington.