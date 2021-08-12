Concerned about COVID, exasperated by slowing vaccination rates, and yet quietly optimistic? You’re not alone

In interviews with nearly two dozen Boston-area residents in recent days, many expressed concern about recent upticks in cases, caused in large part by the more-transmissible Delta variant. But despite some troubling Massachusetts numbers, residents expressed optimism that the state’s comparatively high vaccination rate — second only to neighboring Vermont — will allow life to remain in its lurching-somewhere-near-normal state.

Concerned by rising COVID-19 case numbers in Massachusetts? Exasperated by slowing vaccination rates? Quietly optimistic about the protection provided by vaccines?

“I’m not terribly concerned for myself,” said Zach Lanoue, 33, of Roxbury, who received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine months ago. “I’m concerned for the unvaccinated, definitely, because that’s going to affect all of us going forward.”

Still, others expressed more apprehension about the state’s rising case rates.

“It’s nerve-racking,” said Christine Tracy, 30, of Somerville. “Once the vaccines came out, I think people felt comfortable too quickly, so now it’s nerve-racking that we have another thing to worry about.”

“I feel like everyone’s forgotten about COVID,” she added, “so I hope people are paying attention.”

Even as cases have risen significantly in recent weeks, hospitalizations have not increased as much, and rates remain far below their peak levels from last spring and last winter.

The differing feelings about the pandemic come as Governor Charlie Baker has resisted new mask and vaccine mandates, pointing to the state’s vaccination rate.

In interviews with the Globe, residents expressed openness to masking requirements if the situation worsens. Linda Bruno said she is “not optimistic” about the pandemic’s trajectory “because of the whole mask controversy.”

“You’ve got these idiots that refuse to wear masks,” she said. “Now we’re going to have another variant coming down the line.”

As of Monday, every Massachusetts county but one had “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, qualifying them for the agency’s indoor mask guidance, which suggests that fully vaccinated people wear masks in indoor public places.

Many vaccinated residents said the protection offered by the shots has made them more comfortable going out. Still, said Marc DiBenedetto, the rising case numbers are “a little concerning.”

“I feel like I’ll be wearing a mask more often, I’ll be carrying my vaccine card around to show it to whoever asks,” he said. “The more people who get vaxxed, the less we have to worry about it.”

New York is in line to become the first American city to require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor spaces such as restaurants and gyms, but Boston doesn’t appear poised to follow any time soon. Acting Mayor Kim Janey has expressed opposition to such a policy.

Edwin Soto, 48, of Saugus, said he was “a little skeptical about” vaccine requirements.

“That I’m a little bit uncomfortable about because I feel like it’s like invading your privacy,” he said.

Others said such requirements would be the only way out of the pandemic.

“It’s like T-shirts and shoes in a restaurant,” said Joan O’Connor of Winchester. “Individual businesses and individual corporations, I think, have the right to demand what they need for the safety of their employees and their customers.”

The increase in cases has left some parents and educators feeling in limbo — again — as the start of school nears.

“I was hoping, earlier this year when the vaccines came out, I was sort of imagining that we might have a normal school year,” said Donna Rains, 47, of Somerville, who said her daughter is entering first grade.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released guidance strongly recommending that unvaccinated students, educators, and staff members wear masks indoors this fall. But a growing list of lawmakers on Beacon Hill is urging Baker to require masks in school this fall. Senate President Karen E. Spilka released a statement Friday calling on the Baker administration to institute such a requirement, becoming the highest-ranking lawmaker to do so.

Tracy, the Somerville resident and a kindergarten teacher, said the rise in cases is “nerve-wracking” with a return to the classroom looming.

“I see the need, I see the benefit,” she said of returning to the classroom. “But I will say, it’s still scary. Some people think it’s silly to worry, but if you think a crowded street in New York City is overwhelming, you should be there when classes switch during the school day.”

Some residents expressed hope that a booster shot is on its way.

Nikita Ivanchenko, 25, a native of Russia who is currently living in Boston, said he isn’t nervous about the pandemic, in large part because of Massachusetts’ high vaccination rate. But, he said, he hopes to see a booster shot approved in order for him to get one in the fall.

“I think it was kind of obvious, ever since the vaccine was announced, that we will just learn to live with the virus,” he said. “We will not eliminate it completely, but we will just learn to live [with it], and everybody will be taking risks as they are comfortable with that.”

Some vaccinated residents across the region have already begun scrambling to receive an extra dose of the vaccine. But no such booster shot has been approved by the US authorities.

Jane Hagen, of Melrose, said she is concerned about the rise in cases as a senior citizen, but said she is “a little leery” about a potential booster shot, despite getting vaccinated previously.

“Extremely defeated,” Nick Arango, 37, of Arlington, said of his feelings about the pandemic. “I was hoping this would not last forever, but it seems like a problem that doesn’t actually have a solution on the horizon. Every time we have an answer, a bunch of people decide not to go with that answer. It sounds like it’s just kind of here to stay.”

Lorraine Fryer, 35, of Somerville, said she is “not feeling great about” the state of things entering the fall, adding that she lives with someone who is immunocompromised, leaving them at high risk of becoming ill from COVID, despite being vaccinated.

“I haven’t given up and surrendered yet,” she said, “but I’m worried.”

