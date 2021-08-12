Fauci says it is ‘likely’ all Americans will need a COVID-19 booster shot at some point

“We don’t feel at this particular point, that apart from the immune compromised, we don’t feel we need to give boosters right now,” Fauci said.

The comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci on CBS This Morning come as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to broaden its emergency use authorization for the two-dose regimens made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to allow people with compromised immune systems to get a third shot.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert said on Thursday it is “likely” that all Americans who have received the COVID-19 vaccine will need a booster shot at some point in the future, preferably from the same manufacturer as their initial doses.

He added that federal public health agencies are tracking data “on a weekly and monthly basis” among a number of different age groups “to determine if in fact the level of protection is starting to attenuate.”

“When it does get to a certain level, we will be prepared to give boosters to those people,” Fauci said. “It is imminent that we will be giving it to immune compromised.”

For those eligible for a booster shot, “it is preferable” that they get the shot made by the company that produced the vaccine the person received initially, Fauci said, and there will be guidance on booster shots from federal agencies.

“You will be hearing instructions about that from the FDA, through the CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, so there will be guidance when that time occurs,” Fauci said.

The decision to allow people with weaker immune systems to get a third dose comes amid concerns about the highly infectious Delta variant. The updated emergency use is expected to include organ transplant recipients and others with compromised immune systems, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. At least 3 percent of Americans have weakened immune systems for a number of reasons.

Fauci also discussed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance on vaccinations for pregnant women. The CDC on Wednesday strengthened its previous messaging that pregnant women consider vaccination to now suggesting they get vaccinated.

“The data are really very, very strong,” Fauci said. “If you look at the tens and tens of thousands of pregnant women who have gotten vaccinated, there’s no safety signal of concern at all. Balance that against the fact that we absolutely know that when pregnant women who are unvaccinated, when those individuals get infected with SARS-CoV-2 and get COVID-19, it is very detrimental not only to the woman herself, but to the fetus.”

Fauci also addressed the potential for vaccines to be authorized in children under 12, a topic that is front of mind for parents and families as the school year approaches and school districts in states across the county debate mask mandates. Some Republican leaders have enacted laws prohibiting them, despite the CDC recommending masks for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools regardless of their vaccination status. Pfizer’s vaccine was cleared for children 12 and older in April.

In terms of expanding the emergency use for COVID-19 vaccines to include children under 12, Fauci said studies are underway by the federal government and pharmaceutical companies to assess the vaccine’s safety and its ability to produce an immune response in younger children.

Fauci said he hopes the clearance from the FDA and the recommendation from the advisory panel comes “within a reasonable period of time this fall so that we can get those kids protected.”

But in the meantime, Fauci said it is important for the adults and older children around those under 12 to be vaccinated if they are eligible.

“We want to see as many as possible of the teachers and the personnel in the school to be vaccinated,” Fauci said. “Children who are old enough and are eligible to get vaccinated should get vaccinated.”

He also discussed why it is important for everyone to wear masks in schools, whether they are vaccinated or not.

“We know the deleterious effects of keeping children away from physical presence in the school: mental, social development and things like that,” Fauci said. “So we’ve got to balance things, and that’s the reason why we feel strongly we should be masking people to protect the children.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.