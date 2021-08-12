It’s going to feel like 103 to 109 degrees today

With a heat advisory in place on Wednesday, the temperature reached 93 degrees at Logan airport. We’re going to ratchet things up a bit today as an extreme heat warning is posted for actual temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, but it’s going to feel between 103 and 109 this afternoon. It’s that combination of heat and humidity that’s really dangerous for folks that are outside for extended amounts of time.

You won’t see the heat index show up on your thermometer as it’s calculated based on the amount of humidity in the air and the actual temperature. The more humid it is, the harder it is for your body’s sweat mechanism to work effectively.

When we sweat, the little beads of moisture end up evaporating and that evaporation is actually a cooling process. That’s why when you go swimming and get out of the water on a low dew point day, you get that chilly feeling. Days like today when you come out of the water, the dew point is so high the water won’t evaporate and you don’t cool off.

If you want to see the process in action, hang out a wet towel this afternoon and see how long it takes to dry. This is why it’s so dangerous to exert yourself too much on a day like today and fortunately why we have seen tragic consequences when athletes exert themselves too much in this type of heat.

The heat index is based on temperature and the amount of moisture in the air. NOAA

Today will be the 18th day this summer that Logan airport has reached 90 degrees or higher. I don’t suspect that we will eclipse the 100-degree reading we saw back at the end of June in terms of absolute temperature — that will remain the hottest day of the summer.

This morning, I ran some quick calculations to see how this summer compares with all of those in the record books since 1872. I was a little surprised that despite our cooler than average July, the average temperature for meteorological summer ― June through August — is running the fourth hottest ever. To me, this shows just how much the climate has changed around here in that even summer with a cooler than average month is still this hot.

The summer of 2021 is ranking in the top five warmest on record with less than three weeks (meteorologically) to go. NOAA

A cold front will sweep through the area late Friday and through Saturday. The exact timing of this front will determine whether or not we reach 90 for a fourth day on Saturday and just how humid it is, but the trend is going to be unmistakable and it’s a much more comfortable Sunday with readings near 80 and the ability to open our windows once again.

Some models keep the humidity in place Saturday morning, but by the end of the day it will be drier. WEATHERBELL

Before the heatwave breaks, we also have the chance for some storms, especially to the north today and just about anywhere Friday night and early Saturday.

A few showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon. Weatherbell



