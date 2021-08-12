‘You’re kidding yourself.’ Representative Dan Crenshaw hits back when heckled at fundraising event over 2020 election

“There’s certain cities with problems, but don’t kid yourself into believing that’s why we lost,” Crenshaw said at the event in Rosemont, Ill., according to the video clip. “It’s not. It’s not.”

In the clip, posted to YouTube by Bobby Briton, a fringe US Senate candidate in Illinois who has erroneously claimed former president Donald Trump will be reinstated to the presidency this year, Crenshaw denies that voter fraud is why Republicans lost the White House.

Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw was heckled at a fundraising event on Wednesday night for denying there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“You’re wrong,” Briton appears to shout back to Crenshaw.

“I’ll tell you openly. I’ll tell you, and I’m not wrong,” Crenshaw replied.

Briton responded that he has “plenty of proof” in states like Arizona and Pennsylvania. Citing an audit of ballots cast in Maricopa County, Ariz., Briton falsely said the state is “going to flip.”

“You watch,” he told Crenshaw. “You’re gonna see firsthand.”

“It won’t,” Crenshaw said. “It won’t. And you’ve got to flip all five states.”

Crenshaw then told the crowd there was not widespread voter fraud in the election that would have changed the outcome.

“This is something you’ve got to accept,” Crenshaw said. “Is there a lot of voter fraud? Yeah, there probably is. Enough that Trump won? No, absolutely not. Absolutely not. Five different states? Hundreds of thousands of votes? You’re kidding yourself.”

In December 2020, former Attorney General William Barr disputed false assertions by Trump that the election was “stolen” when he said the Department of Justice has not uncovered widespread fraud that would have altered the results. Dozens of lawsuits challenging Trump’s loss have been rejected by the courts.

In November 2020, Crenshaw said on Twitter that the “2020 election chaos is embarrassing” and “must be fixed,” calling for “election integrity” to be a priority in future elections.

Months later, he appeared to change his tune, saying in an interview with Meet the Press’ Chuck Todd in May that it’s “time to move on” from Trump’s false claims about the validity of the election.

“He’s one of many leaders in the party,” Crenshaw said of Trump. “He’s a former president. We’re five months into President Biden’s presidency, and there is a time to move on.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.