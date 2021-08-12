A more radical approach

Re “Shifting alarm into action” (Page A1, Aug. 10): Given the alarming threat of a burnt planet, one might expect that world governments would go ahead and put aside their jockeying for control of the global fossil fuel supply and get down to the business of converting the world’s energy infrastructure to renewables. So why is the Biden administration ramping up the approval of fossil fuel drilling permits to a rate projected to match that of oil man George W. Bush? It’s unfathomable that elected officials don’t grasp the fact that there are no jobs, no lobbying fees, no next election, no free market, no safe gated community, or bunker in New Zealand on a dead planet. Am I missing something here? It’s time to finally do what we’ve known since the 1970s should be done — nationalize all fossil fuel companies for a hasty but orderly wind-down, complete with a just transition for their workers. And to strengthen the economic signal, pull the trigger on the carbon-tax-and-dividend-to-consumers plan. There is no time for an all-of-the-above energy strategy that includes fossil fuels. There never was.

Christopher Patton