A neighborhood wants to fight climate change by holding on to its tree cover

A proposed development at Crane Ledge Woods in Hyde Park that would remove the neighborhood’s best remaining tree cover is moving through the Boston Development and Planning Agency’s approval process, despite concerns from climate justice advocates (“In Hyde Park, fighting for green,” Metro, Aug. 9).

The controversy is gaining more attention amid the release of the latest report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which has consistently highlighted health-related climate threats to vulnerable communities.

The neighborhood surrounding the proposed development is designated by the state as an “environmental justice population,” considering factors such as racial demographics, income levels, and access to nature. In recent years the neighborhood has suffered the highest loss of tree cover in Boston, according to a 2020 report. In addition to keeping carbon out of the atmosphere, trees provide important physical and mental health benefits to humans — especially in urban areas — from cooling temperatures and reducing air pollution that contributes to respiratory illnesses, to providing recreation and emotional respite.