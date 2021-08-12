The populist battle — and political prattle — ahead

Donald Trump owed his 2016 Electoral College victory to his success in attracting white working-class voters in key states. Some of that success was based on Trump’s regular attacks on trade deals, which he blamed for the loss of American manufacturing jobs. Once in office, he imposed a regimen of tariffs, which helped some economic sectors in a high-profile way, while hurting others in subtler fashion. Thus the party long associated with business interests offered a partial embrace of working-class economic concerns.

American politics, in combative flux for the last half decade, is about to witness a budgetary battle that will test the pull of pocketbook populism against the push of contrived cultural conflict.

That wasn’t enough to propel Trump to a second term, but it has set the stage for an upcoming drama: the battle for that constituency.

President Biden’s $1 trillion, 10-year infrastructure plan, which cleared what’s probably its most serious hurdle this week, will mean thousands of new jobs for hardhats and others. But the $3.5 trillion, 10-year American Families Plan will frame the real voting-bloc tug-of-war. That package would deliver substantial benefits to working- and middle-class families in the form of larger subsidies to help them purchase health insurance, tax credits for kids and day (and elder) care, and free pre-school and community college, as well as tens of billions to fight climate change.

It would (mostly) be paid for by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy, while striving to hold harmless families making $400,000 or less. Two important changes: The corporate tax, which was 35 percent before the GOP’s 2017 tax cut reduced it to 21 percent, would rise to 28 percent; the top marginal income tax rate, which would fall on individual income above $453,000 a year, would increase from 37 percent to 39.6 percent. (That said, according to early analyses, the financing for the package doesn’t fully add up and needs more work.)

Given that the benefits for working- and middle-class families would be funded by higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy, there’s potential for real populist appeal here. Biden tried to tap that potent voting vein on Thursday, emphasizing that his proposal would make Affordable Care Act policies significantly cheaper.

All of which puts the GOP in an unsettled and uncertain position. While the president has focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and his rescue and infrastructure packages, conservative polemicists have been busily testing various battlefields on which to wage cultural war: opposition to mask or vaccine mandates, specious charges of open borders, the imaginary indoctrination of America’s schoolchildren with “critical race theory.”

As to Biden’s American Families Plan, the conservative response has been to portray Biden’s program as economy-ruining socialism that will render us another Venezuela or Cuba. Problem: The president isn’t pushing to take control of the economy by nationalizing the means of production, a hallmark of socialist regimes. Further, when viewed in perspective, the change in the allocation and distribution of resources he is proposing isn’t huge. If Biden gets his full $3.5 trillion over 10 years, that’s about $350 billion a year, which amounts to less than 2 percent of current national income, or gross domestic product.

You’d never know that, of course, from the rhetoric of prominent Republicans. Witness Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina during the Senate debate that saw passage of the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion framework: “You’re putting in motion … the demise of America as we know it.”

“That gets people all riled up, but when you think about it for two or three seconds, it’s silly,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Trump cut taxes massively for the wealthy and private corporations. All that is happening here is that those tax cuts are being rolled back, partially, and that money is being used to help lower- and middle-income households with their child care, their elder care, their housing, their education, their health care.”

With prices rising at a level not seen for several decades, a more serious potential problem for Biden may be inflation. The Biden team insists it is temporary and will subside. Conservatives say it is the start of a long-term trend. Who voters judge to be correct will probably color the debate over Biden’s next plan.

But given the Democrats’ no-room-for-error margins in the House and Senate, success may hinge most on what proves a greater motivator for voters, the prospect of important new family benefits or the phony fireworks of factitious cultural fractures.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.