I have news for disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo and all men who think the line they cannot cross when dealing with women has been “redrawn” or is a result of shifting cultural or generational norms. The line has never moved. It has always been inappropriate and unwanted for a man, especially one in power, to touch a woman without her consent — under any circumstances. What has hopefully changed is that women’s voices are finally being heard and heeded.

Elle Rackemann