After Wednesday’s rout, Red Sox offense sputters again in series finale against Rays

Blowing out the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays and gaining some ground after losing so much so quickly in the division was supposed to relieve some of the pressure the Sox were starting to feel.

“I was able to relax for nine innings,” Cora said. “It’s been a grind for me. It’s been tough just trying to figure it out, trying to pitch people, trying to keep them upbeat.”

Putting 20 runs on the board Wednesday night gave Red Sox manager Alex Cora some room to be candid about how stressful the Sox slump has been.

But a 8-1 loss Thursday afternoon in their series finale against the Ray put the Red Sox right where they were before the blowout, five games back and waiting for reinforcements to try to right the ship.

One game was never going to be a cure-all, but the Sox offense ran out of oomf after exploding the night before. Rafael Devers (1 for 2 with an RBI) and Kevin Plawecki (1 for 2) provided their only hits through the first seven innings.

Up from Triple A Worcester, Tanner Houck threw five innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

The Rays jumped ahead early, capitalizing on a lead-off single by Kevin Kiermaier. Kiermaier stole second and raced to third when Plawecki’s throw bounced into the outfield. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Lowe, giving the Rays a 1-0 lead.

The Sox evened the score in the fourth, on Devers’s RBI double.

But a three-run sixth inning gave the Rays the cushion they needed. Lowe started the inning off by shooting a ground ball to third that ricocheted off Devers and into center field for a single. Wander Franco followed up the next at-bat by launching a 3-and-2 sinker from Houck to the flagpole in center field for his fifth home run of the season.

That’s when Cora’s stresses started to resurface.

After Nelson Cruz doubled, Cora came out from the dugout to replace Houck with Josh Taylor. Taylor got Austin Meadows to ground out to second, moving Cruz to third. Then Taylor struck out Joey Wendle before intentionally walking Yandy Diaz.

Cora brought in Hansel Robles to face Manuel Margot. Robles walked Margot on five pitches, bringing Kiermaier to the plate with the bases loaded.

Margot missed with a first-pitch changeup, and as he readied for his next offering, he hunched over, reached at his glove, then shook his right hand. That was enough for home plate umpire Hunter Wendlestedt to call a balk, allowing Cruz to cross the plate and stretch the lead to 4-0.

The Sox have lost 11 of their last 13 with a three-game series against the Orioles to finish out the homestand before heading out to face the Yankees next Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Cora said. “Nobody said it was gonna be easy.””

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.