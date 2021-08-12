Beverly team wins its opener in American Legion World Series

“We’re very happy,” said coach Mike Levine. “The boys are upset we gave up four.”

The team proved that once again Thursday, opening pool play at the American Legion World Series with an 8-4 victory over Dubuque County (Iowa) in Shelby, N.C.

The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak for Massachusetts teams at the ALWS, dating back to Aug. 10, 2017, when Shrewsbury Post 397 beat Michigan, 3-2.

Post 331 rapped out eight hits, which combined with five walks and five hit batsmen gave it baserunners in seven innings.

Advertisement

Beverly pulled away in the middle innings, scoring four runs in the third and three in the fourth before tacking on one more in the fifth. Iowa, which had eight hits and left eight runners on base, scored once in the fourth, once in the fifth, and twice in the seventh.

“I thought my [middle-of-the-lineup] hitters were excellent today,” Levine said. “Tyler [Petrosino] and Lee [Pacheco] came through with big hits. Their approaches were good.”

Pacheco continued to swing a hot bat, finishing 2 for 3 with two runs, two RBIs, and a walk. Tyler Petrosino and Will Foglietta also collected two hits, while Matt Ploszay was plunked three times (four, actually, but the umpire ruled he didn’t make an effort to get out of the way once).

Eric DePiero earned the win on the mound, surrendering two runs on five hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out two and left after throwing 62 pitches, meaning he’ll be available again Monday. Noah Guanci and Nick McIntyre each pitched an inning in relief.

Beverly next faces Midland, Mich., at 4 p.m. Saturday with ace Brayden Clark on the mound. A win over Michigan would all but guarantee Post 331 a spot in Monday’s semifinals.

Advertisement

“The competition is going to be good,” Levine said. “We have to keep playing our game.”