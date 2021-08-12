Carles Gil will miss third straight game, but Revolution coach Bruce Arena isn’t worried

Arena did not specify the injury, which has kept Gil out of the last two games, the Revolution (12-3-4, 40 points) earning a tie with Nashville and a win over the Philadelphia Union.

“He’ll be fine,” Arena said. “That’s why you rehab. These muscle injuries, you never know. Guys get hamstrings and you can’t predict the time they’re going to be out. Same with this injury. He usually heals pretty quickly.”

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution practiced Thursday without captain Carles Gil, who is in Spain recovering from an injury. But coach Bruce Arena said he was not concerned about Gil, though the Revolution will be missing him for Saturday’s game at Toronto FC.

Gil, 29, has not played since limping off the field during added time in a 3-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls July 31. With the score tied, Gil took a shot and went down after contact with Florian Valot, the ball going to Adam Buksa, who converted the deciding goal.

Gil received medical treatment on the field and was replaced by Scott Caldwell. But Arena said Gil was not injured on that play.

Gil had been working out separately from the team, but on Tuesday he was pictured, along with personal trainer Josito Castro, in a social media post by Fisio Global Sport in Valencia, Spain.

Last August, Gil went to Santiago di Compostela, Spain, for foot surgery, which was expected to keep him out of action 3-5 months. Gil then rehabbed with Castro and returned after 10 weeks, helping the Revolution reach the Eastern Conference final.

This season, Gil had played every minute except when he was substituted in the second half of a 5-0 rout over Inter Miami and in the Red Bulls match.

“It’s not easy to replace the best player in the league,” Buksa said. “I think Carles is the best player in MLS, and to replace him you need other players to step up and do the best they can, which is not easy.

“But I think we’re doing well. The last two games, we’ve played solid, but in a different way because we don’t play now with a classic No. 10 like Carles was. Our style has changed but our winning streak hasn’t changed, so that’s good and we have to keep it up.”

Gil is considered a league MVP candidate, and with 15 assists, he is on pace to break Carlos Valderrama’s record of 26 set in 2000 with the Tampa Bay Mutiny.

“We still are the same type of team, it’s just we’re missing a very special player with Carles, one that can really open up defenses,” midfielder Tommy McNamara said. “So, we need to play in other ways. You’re never going to replace a player like Carles in this league; it’s not possible.”

The Revolution have compiled a six-game unbeaten streak (5-0-1) since a 3-2 loss to Toronto July 7 and lead the Supporters’ Shield race by 6 points over Sporting Kansas City.

The Revolution, who lead the league in scoring (35 goals/1.84 per game), have not lost in their last four road games (3-0-1) since a 2-1 defeat at FC Dallas June 27.







