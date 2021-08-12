Chris Bassitt notches AL-best 12th victory and Athletics wallop Indians 17-0

Bryce Harper , Jeff Bagwell and Jimmie Foxx share the major league mark of six walks in a game. Chapman became the first Oakland player since Mark McGwire in 1997 to walk five times.

By the end, the only drama involved Matt Chapman , who walked in his first five plate appearances for Oakland. The remaining fans from the crowd of 16,559 on a sweltering afternoon were cheering for a record-tying sixth walk when he batted in the ninth inning, and expressed their disappointment after he struck out swinging against Blake Parker on a 1-2 pitch.

Mitch Moreland homered twice, Chris Bassitt posted his AL-leading 12th win and the Oakland Athletics routed the Cleveland Indians 17-0 on Thursday for their seventh straight victory.

Advertisement

Matt Canha and Starling Marte each drove in three runs and Chapman scored three times as the Athletics moved a season-high 18 games over .500, enjoying an easy day after rallying for late victories the previous two nights.

Bassitt (12-3) allowed three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking two. The right-hander has a nine-game road winning streak, tying Bob Welch’s club record set in 1989-90. Bassitt hasn’t lost away from home since Sept. 12, 2020.

Cubs cut ties with ex-ace Jake Arrieta

Jake Arrieta won a Cy Young Award and helped the Chicago Cubs capture a drought-busting World Series championship in his first stint with the club. His second go-round was nowhere near as successful.

It ended with his release.

Arrieta was informed of the decision a day earlier, after getting tagged for eight runs in a 10-0 loss to Milwaukee, Cubs president Jed Hoyer said. The 35-year-old right-hander was 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA in 20 starts.

The Cubs also placed catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list because of sprained right knee that Hoyer said is not serious. They selected right-handed pitcher Ryan Meisinger from Triple-A Iowa, reinstated catcher Austin Romine from the 60-day IL and designated left-hander Kyle Ryan for assignment.

Advertisement

Arrieta agreed in February to a $6 million, one-year deal. His return to Chicago had a chance to be a feel-good story, but it ended on a rough note. He was 0-7 with a 9.92 ERA in his final 11 starts.

Arrieta was the NL Cy Young Award winner with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series, their first championship since 1908. He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years and threw two no-hitters during his first stint with the team.

Cabrera to slug for 500th HR at home

Miguel Cabrera is out of the starting lineup for Detroit’s game at Baltimore , setting up the possibility that he’ll hit his 500th home run at home.

The 38-year-old slugger hit No. 499 on Wednesday night, and after that game, manager A.J. Hinch said Cabrera absolutely would play the following day in the final game of Detroit’s road trip. But then he said he had second thoughts. The first two games of this series turned into long nights because of rain.

Detroit begins a three-game series against Cleveland on Friday night, then hosts the Angels for three games next week.

Orioles Chris Davis calls it a career

Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announced his retirement after 13 MLB seasons, two home run titles, two strikeout titles, late-career injuries and that millstone of a contract, yet another misstep on the perpetually misguided Oriole Way. (Davis, 35, will still be paid the remainder of his contract.)

Advertisement

Though the Orioles won eight more games than they did the year before and earned an AL wild-card spot in 2016, Davis’s production fell off almost immediately after signing that new deal. He hit nine fewer homers - slipping from a league-leading 47 to 38 - increased his MLB-worst strikeout total from 208 to 219 and saw his already middling batting average fall 41 points.

Josh Hader returns from COVID list

The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated All-Star closer Josh Hader from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Hader joined several Brewers on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 2 after he tested positive. He entered the game against the Chicago Cubs with 22 saves in 23 chances.

The Brewers also optioned left-hander Hoby Milner to Triple-A Nashville and transferred righty John Axford, out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury, to the 60-day injured list.