Chris Sale will get plenty of rest after Saturday debut

Chris Sale will get plenty of recovery time after his debut on Saturday. With two off days next week, Sale won’t take the mound again until Friday.

“We’ll take advantage of the off days,” Cora said. “Obviously, we want to protect him, but this is more about the schedule and the two off days in between the New York series than anything else. But he will on in regular rest at one point in the season.”

The Sox are excited for the return of the seven-time All-Star, but also one of the pillars in their clubhouse.

“Help is on its way,” said Xander Bogaerts. “Not a lot of people can trade for Chris Sale at the deadline, pretty much without giving up any prospects. It’s going to be fun when he gets on the mound. I know for him personally, although he’s been through it, it must’ve been really tough and something that you don’t want any of your teammates to go through.”

