Despite loss, Peabody stays alive in bid to reach Little League World Series

Though Peabody lost, 7-4, the road does not end here. It will face New Hampshire in the consolation bracket Friday at 1 p.m., hoping to get a rematch with Manchester in the regional final.

This year, no international teams are competing because of COVID-19 concerns, so the two finalists from each region advance to the 16-team World Series field.

A spot in the Little League World Series was on the line Thursday as Peabody took on Manchester, Conn., in a New England semifinal at Bristol, Conn.

Massachusetts has not had a team in the Little League World Series since 2009.

Peabody came out with a sense of urgency, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Jimmy DiCarlo scored on a sacrifice fly by Cullen Pasterick. Then with two outs, Brendan Kobierski drove in Aidan Horgan. And a wild pitch allowed Kobierski to score before the inning ended.

Manchester pitcher Jacob Budarz struggled in the inning, walking three.

But the fortunes of Budarz and Manchester quickly changed.

After Manchester scored two runs in the top of the third to make it 3-2, Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt came to the mound to talk with his team.

“Relax,” he said. “We’ve played games like this before.”

Bettencourt then led the players through a quick breathing exercise to help calm them down. The talk seemed to be effective. DiCarlo got Sean Stolarz to strike out swinging to get out of the inning with the lead.

Momentum completely shifted in the top of the fourth. DiCarlo reached the 85-pitch limit, and Mark Bettencourt Jr. came in to replace him. Bettencourt’s third pitch was sent deep to center field by Budarz for a two-run homer to give Manchester a 4-3 lead.

Budarz finished with eight strikeouts on the mound, plus three hits and three RBIs at the plate.

Manchester then used a three-run fifth inning to extend its lead to 7-3.

DiCarlo hit an RBI triple in the final inning to cut the deficit to three, but Horgan grounded out to end the game.



